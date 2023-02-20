Cyclone Gabrielle: Family watched on as home overcome by 'tsunami' of river

The ‘tsunami’ of Tutaekuri River after it breaks through stop banks and rushes toward Puketapu.

The Dohmen family of Puketapu escaped their home in darkness beneath sheets of heavy rain then, hours later, watched on as the raging Tutaekuri River smashed everything in its path before overcoming their home.

“We’re lucky compared to others”.

That, or versions thereof, is a phrase being used by many who have lost nearly all their possessions in this event.

Among them are Wayne and Julia Dohmen and their children Danyon, 12, and Sofia, 9.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: In Hawke's Bay, a week of devastation that time forgot

* Floodwater and debris take out bridges across Hawke's Bay, Tairāwhiti

* Skip bins line the streets as Aucklanders brace for more rain



Their house, their ‘forever home’ was about 1.5m deep in surging brown water. They’ve lost everything but a few possessions that fitted into a couple of baskets.

John Cowpland / alphapix Wayne Dohmen in his flood-damaged Puketapu home.

The inside of the house is a jumble of furniture and mud. Onions are everywhere; hanging from the house, hanging from trees, in piles where water eddied, and their air is thick with their scent.

Wayne and Julia were woken by the heavy rain at about 2.30am last Tuesday. Julia walked the kids to a neighbour’s house, which sits slightly higher than theirs, then returned and with Wayne began putting possessions on tables as the surface water outside got higher.

John Cowpland / alphapix Onions hanging from the Dohmen’s home in Puketapu, Hawkes Bay, New Zealand. The height of the floodwaters can be seen in the silt mark.

At about 3am Wayne and Julia also went to the neighbours. Around daybreak they left that house for a neighbour who lives on higher ground up a small hill behind their homes.

It was up there , at around 7.25am, that they and their neighbours looked down to see the “tsunami” of brown churning water tearing through paddocks toward their homes.

John Cowpland / alphapix The Dohmen’s home at Puketapu, Hawkes Bay.

Within minutes the home was surrounded, then slowly swallowed by the rushing water that continued down the valley towards other homes.

“There was just this wall of water. It was basically a tsunami consuming everything in its path,” Julia said.

John Cowpland / alphapix Wayne and Julia Dohmen at their flood-damaged Puketapu home.

The Dohmens and others who’d evacuated their homes stayed with neighbours living up the hill until Thursday, when helicopters flew in to take them to Hastings.

“The community here and the support they have given us has been amazing. That’s what will get us through,” Julia said.