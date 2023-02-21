Hockey association reeling after fire destroys astroturf

Invercargill Hockey Association president Wendy Ryan surveys the ruins of $400,000 of rubber underlay and astroturf which went up in flames three days before it was due to be laid on one of its fields.

The Invercargill Hockey Association president was gobsmacked as she watched three years of fundraising and hard work go up in flames on Friday.

About $400,000 worth of new rubber underlay and astroturf, sitting near the hockey fields at Turnbull Thomson Park, was destroyed by fire – just three days before it was due to be laid and three weeks before the season starts.

The black smoke generated by the fire, which authorities said was “suspicious”, was seen throughout Invercargill.

Invercargill Hockey Association president Wendy Ryan said it was a sobering feeling to see the fire ruin the astroturf, which had recently arrived from Germany and was earmarked for the second of two fields at the park.

“Watching all our hard work go up in smoke ... I just couldn’t believe it.

“But thank God no one was hurt.”

The astroturf was purchased following three years of hard work and fundraising efforts and community grants, while volunteers had uplifted the old turf in preparation for the new turf to be laid.

STUFF Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff are battling a blaze in Invercargill

“Finally we were at the point where we were going to lay it,” Ryan said.

Though the ruined astroturf and rubber underlay was insured, and more underlay was available from Auckland, it was unknown how long it would take to get new astroturf for the work to be done.

Compounding matters, recently laid astroturf on its second hockey field was now full of soot from the fire. An assessment would determine if the soot could be sucked out and the turf played on.

“We should be having two wonderful new turfs to play on. Instead, we are looking at one that is burnt in the car park, and the other is damaged by ash and soot,” Ryan said.

She understood an arsonist had lit the fire, though this was yet to be confirmed by authorities.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire was being treated as suspicious and its fire Investigators were working with police.

Ryan said it was frustrating that someone may have deliberately lit the fire.

“I feel so frustrated someone can take away all the work done over three years. It just seems really hard on the hockey community that one person’s actions can lead to so much damage.”

People had rung her “in tears”, she said.

It was too early to say how the hockey season may be affected by the damage to the astroturf.

More than 1000 children from across Southland, plus club members, play hockey at the association fields, Ryan said.

“Everyone was looking forward to getting on the nice new turf.”