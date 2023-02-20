'Anecdotal evidence' Southland farmers have changed their grazing practices to avoid wintering regulations

Southland’s farmers may be moving to grass-based winter grazing to avoid having to apply for resource consent.

Southland’s farmers may be moving to grass-based winter grazing to avoid having to apply for resource consent.

A report from Environment Southland’s Integrated Catchment Management Team, which will be tabled at a Regional Services Committee meeting on Wednesday, says the council has carried out aerial surveillance of planted forage crops to assess paddocks that may pose a risk and are in breach of national environmental standard rules when animals graze them.

The report says council staff observed that farmers were very well-prepared however, of note was the lack of crop planted on farms across the region.

In addition, staff noted an unusually high amount of baleage placed on farms, which may be due to an increase of grass-based winter grazing in place this season.

Currently, grass-based wintering is a permitted activity, and therefore resource consent is not required.

The report says there is ‘’anecdotal evidence’’ some farmers have worked around winter grazing rules to avoid the need for resource consent.

Farmers may require a consent if they have increased the size of the area they intend to graze cattle on crops, or if the slope of a paddock is more and 10 degrees measured over any 20m distance.

Livestock must be kept at least five metres from a waterway and critical source areas must be fenced off.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland Federated Farmers sharemilker chairman Jason Herrick. (File photo)

Southland Federated Farmers sharemilkers' section chair Jason Herrick was on the regional council’s flights.

“The main concern is the lack of crop around. If we get some rain, crop responds a lot quicker to that than grass does and that could be pretty important heading into autumn and winter,’’ he said.

“Farmers are doing everything they can to avoid the rules, and who can blame them? All these regulations do is cost them money. There have been huge improvements in winter grazing practices in Southland in recent years, farmers have really lifted their game to improve environmental outcomes.’’

He was concerned that the shift to grass-based wintering would cause a ‘’plastic problem.’’

SUPPLIED Southland dairy, sheep and beef farmer Dean Rabbidge discusses his contingency plans for animals over winter.

“There’s going to be a lot more silage wrap to deal with in the province this winter and I hope we’re geared up to deal with that.’’

The report says Catchment Integration staff have been working alongside the regional council’s compliance team and will do so if there are issues with grass-based winter grazing this season.

A report from ES consents manager Bruce Halligan, which was tabled at a regulatory committee meeting last week, said the consents team had received about 50 intensive winter grazing consents to date, including applications for deemed permitted activities.