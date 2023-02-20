Ferry cancellations continue to hamper Cook Strait travel

Interislander’s Kaitaki (shown) sailings are to remain as a freight only services until at least Friday this week.

Cook Strait travel continues to be hampered following further sailing cancellations from both ferry companies.

Bluebridge’s Connemara had experienced an issue with an engine and was undergoing repairs in Wellington, and Bluebridge said they were awaiting final confirmation for when the parts necessary to fix the issue would arrive in New Zealand.

“Due to this, there will be no Connemara sailings on Monday February 20 or daytime sailings on Tuesday February 21,” the service alert said on Monday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, we have almost no available space on other sailings over the coming weeks and the only option we will be able to provide to affected passengers is a full refund of the ticket.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff People queued up at the Picton Interislander ferry last week after sailings were cancelled due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Interislander said on Monday that sailings on Kaitaki would remain as freight only services until at least Friday.

“We have bookings for around 5000 people and 1500 cars this week that are affected by the Kaitaki cancellations that we are trying to reschedule so please be patient with our teams while they work through these,” the Monday service alert said.

“Unfortunately, there will be some bookings that we aren’t able to find space for and you will be offered a refund.”

The announcements come after days of Cook Strait travel uncertainty, with crowds of passengers turning up at the Picton Interislander terminal on Tuesday and Wednesday last week after being left stranded by cancellations caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

A ferry was also forced to turn around in the Wellington Harbour on Monday due to a medical emergency, where a person was offloaded from Interislander’s Kaiarahi before the ferry continued on to Picton.

Bluebridge sailing Connemara cancellations on January 20 included Wellington to Picton at 8.15pm and 8.30am, and Picton to Wellington at 2.30am and 2pm, and on January 21 included Wellington to Picton at 8.15am, and Picton to Wellington at 2.30am and 2pm.