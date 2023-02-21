South Island apple growers donate machinery to cyclone-hit orchard owners

Footage taken from the air with the urban search and rescue team surveying Hawke's Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Apple growers near Nelson have donated machinery to try to help counterparts in Hawke’s Bay, scrambling to salvage crops, and clean up cyclone-hit orchards beyond repair.

A truckload of equipment including a digger and excavator were trucked from Motueka in Tasman district to Hastings on Tuesday.

Simon Easton, who grows apples near Motueka, initiated the aid, donating an 8-tonne digger.

Easton, former chairman of the Motueka Fruitgrowers Association, said some affected growers in Hawke’s Bay were friends.

Simon Easton/Stuff Motueka apple grower Simon Easton, right, and Karl Westrupp of Westhaul Motueka, with equipment donated for fellow growers in cyclone-hit Hawke's Bay.

“We’ve been through hailstorms and cyclones ourselves with Fehi and Gita, but this is just catastrophic.

“It’s not only a year’s crop, they’ve lost their farms; they’re gone, just in a pile of rubble in one corner of the property.”

Another local grower, Fairfield Orchards, had donated a “bobcat” [excavator], and a generator was due to be dropped off, Easton said.

Motueka-based trucking company, Westhaul, agreed to transport the equipment free of charge.

General manager Karl Westrupp said other local growers like Inglis Packers had contributed items like baleage, and the community had donated items including fuel containers and bedding.

Westhaul planned to ship another truckload of donations on Thursday to Hastings – where they usually sent three trucks a week.

Easton said people had donated “practical” items like food, nappies, high chairs and dog food.

“It’s not just people just dropping off junk, everything was ... boxed up, all labelled. So people thought about it.”

Easton runs a 65ha orchard with his brother, as shareholders in Wairepo Holdings Ltd, in Mariri, which provides 220,000 cartons of apples a year.

Sending the machinery to fellow growers in Hawke’s Bay – the largest producer of apples in New Zealand - was “a drop in the ocean”, he said.

“They need help to rebuild their lives, their orchards, their homes.”

supplied/Supplied A apple orchard in Hawke's Bay after cyclone Gabrielle

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Finance Minister Grant Robertson on Monday announced a $50m support package to provide immediate relief for businesses and the primary sector hit by cyclone Gabrielle.

One apple grower whose orchard hadn’t been completely wiped out in Hawke’s Bay said he was paying for diggers to remove silt from his orchard, because trees there would die within three weeks if he didn’t .

Growers in Nelson and Tasman district produce the most apples in New Zealand, after Hawke’s Bay.

Easton said he was “pretty sure” Nelson, Otago and other growers could help avoid any shortage of apples in New Zealand.

“We do have the ability to send less fruit [to] export and send to local market if we have to.”

Easton’s business sold their apples through exporter Heartland Fruit NZ, which also had a local market programme, he said.

Heartland Fruit – the biggest supplier of apples to the South Island – declined to comment.