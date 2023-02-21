Boatie stuck paying berth fees after thieves take boat across Cook Strait

James Victor Beech, 29, admitted to stealing a boat from Waikawa Marina near Picton in July last year.

A man whose boat was stolen from a marina near Picton last year is stuck paying berthing fees at the marina where police found it in Lower Hutt.

The boat, named The Boss, was stolen from Waikawa Marina in July last year and taken across Cook Strait to Seaview Marina in Lower Hutt.

The owner said in his victim impact statement that he did not recognise his boat when it was found by police “because of what had happened to it”. The cabin door had been forced open, and the culprits had tried to change the boat’s appearance.

James Victor Beech, 29, was one of two men charged with stealing the boat, and he pleaded guilty to a charge of boat theft at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

A police summary of facts said The Boss was a grey and white aluminium vessel worth about $240,000.

Beech and the alleged co-offender had forced the cabin door open and found the key had been left in the ignition, and the boat was then motored across the Cook Strait to Wellington, the summary said.

To mask its identifying features, Beech taped over and later painted over the name of the boat on the hull, and cut out a part of a seat that had the name embroidered on it, causing about $25,000 worth of damage.

Items worth $2500 were removed from inside the cabin and could not be recovered.

In explanation, Beech told police he did not know the boat was stolen, and thought a purchase agreement was genuine.

The owner of the boat said it was insured, but they sought reparation for the excess claim cost of $200.

Judge David Ruth said the owner was going to need some time to repair the boat and get it going again, “and would have to pay berthing fees in Wellington until he could return the boat”.

Referring to the victim impact statement, Judge Ruth said the owner was “most upset” and did not believe it when he was told his boat was not at the marina near Picton.

“His children, and especially grandchildren, use it a lot. He said his family normally have use of the boat over Christmas for a month, but now they don't know if it can be used,” Judge Ruth said.

“He lives a busy life farming and having time off is essential, and you are probably unaware of how much you have ruined things for the whole family.”

The owner said he would have to pay berthing fees at the Wellington marina until the boat could be returned to the South Island. The Seaview Marina website said casual daily berthing fees ranged from $30 to $55.

Beech was remanded on bail with the condition not to enter Waikawa Marina between 8pm and 7am daily, and he would reappear in court for sentencing on March 3.