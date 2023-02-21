Police investigating park assault that landed victim in hospital

A person was transported to hospital after an assault took place at Aro Park in Wellington on Monday. (File photo)

Police are investigating an assault at an inner city Wellington park that saw a person end up in hospital.

A police spokesperson said the assault which took place in Aro Park about 5.30pm Monday.

One person was transported to hospital due to injuries from the assault.

The spokesperson said police were following positive lines of inquiry to determine the circumstances of the incident and to locate the offenders.

Do you know more ? Email news@dompost.co.nz

If anyone had any information about this incident please contact Police, referencing file number 230220/3601.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.