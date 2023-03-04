The basement office at the centre of a charity boss's downfall

Linda Jenkinson was recently removed from the Unicef NZ board over “contractual irregularities”. She is seen here, in 2021, speaking at an event for the Air New Zealand board.

High-flying businesswoman Linda Jenkinson has been removed as the board chair of Unicef New Zealand due to “contractual irregularities”.

Sources inside the children’s charity call those irregularities “an undeclared conflict of interest” concerning a basement-level office owned by Jenkinson’s company, and recently used by the organisation as its Wellington headquarters.

The central Wellington office required refurbishments – and allegedly had “a rat problem” – when the organisation relocated there last July.

“We’ve invested quite a lot of money bringing it up to spec,” a current staff member said. “Lighting, acoustic panelling, big Unicef logos.”

READ MORE:

* Unicef NZ board chair says CEO was not pushed as she resigns a week after child wellbeing report controversy

* Multimillionaire businesswoman Linda Jenkinson returns to the capital life

* Richlister sells Mount Maunganui penthouse for record price



Yet, just days after Jenkinson’s dismissal, the charity cleared out of the Willis St office permanently.

Jenkinson was first appointed to the role in 2018, serving the first three years of her term concurrently with a role on the board of Air New Zealand.

She has been called one of New Zealand’s most successful businesswomen, frequently marketing herself as “the first woman CEO or founder to list a company on the Nasdaq”, after a courier company she co-founded in the 1990s floated for US$230 million.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The basement-level office was alleged to have “a rat problem” when the children’s charity moved in.

The charity’s acting board chairperson Ben Wakely​ responded to questions about her departure in a brief statement.

Jenkinson had been “removed due to contractual irregularities”, he wrote – with the Unicef NZ board taking immediate action “when concerns were raised”.

“The circumstances leading to the removal of [Jenkinson] do not have a direct impact on the donations to Unicef and its global programmes, which are dedicated to improving the lives of children.”

Do you know more about this story? Email ethan.teora@stuff.co.nz

The charity did not address several questions concerning the lease for its former office – or, indeed, confirm there was a lease agreement in place.

Nor did it disclose the cost of any refurbishments, or whether the organisation would recoup those costs.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Linda Jenkinson is understood to maintain a penthouse apartment in the building – seen here as its front-facing facade on Willis St.

Wakely instead wrote that the charity had “thoroughly investigated” the matter, and its board was committed to taking “further action should new details come to light”.

No-one else connected with Unicef NZ wanted to be named in this story.

Several sources said they were fearful of “internal witch-hunting” within the charity, which has undergone several “quick restructures” in recent years.

They alleged that Jenkinson’s exit had been carefully choreographed – with input from global Unicef counterparts, and a team of communications staff on standby to respond to media leaks.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Unicef NZ CEO Michelle Sharp told staff that Linda Jenkinson had “stepped down” – days later, the organisation would say Jenkinson had been “removed over contractual irregularities”. (File photo)

In the days after Jenkinson’s removal, the organisation’s CEO, Michelle Sharp,​ used very different language in an organisation-wide email.

On January 24, she wrote to staff that Jenkinson had “stepped down” from her role on the board. The next morning she wrote again, explaining she had decided staff would “work from home as of tomorrow”, attributing the decision to vacate the office to Jenkinson’s departure.

A subsequent email, on January 27, described arrangements for a temporary office elsewhere on Willis St.

The charity declined to comment further when asked about the contradictions between these emails and its acting board chair’s statement.

This week, the former basement space appeared to be unoccupied. Its windows – notably tinted Unicef’s signature shade of cyan blue – the only indication of its former tenant.

Jenkinson is understood to maintain a penthouse apartment in the building, returning there between stints in the United States and Australia.

Te Auaha Ltd​ owns the back-facing part of the building – accessible down a narrow Willis St alleyway – and Jenkinson holds a controlling interest in that company.

In 2016, Jenkinson told Stuff that she had bought a high-rise building in Wellington to use as a live-work base. She had intended to convert its top floor into New York-style loft apartments.

The ground level was described, at the time, as “a warehouse space”.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ Unicef NZ was criticised by the Government after this child wellbeing report launched in 2020. A week later the charity's then-chief executive had resigned. (First published September 2020)

It isn’t the first time a top official has departed from Unicef NZ under a cloud.

In 2020, the charity’s former chief executive resigned a week after the organisation faced criticism from the Government over a child wellbeing report.

At the time, Jenkinson claimed the two events were not linked. The charity was pursuing “an integrated marketing approach”, she said – and the then-chief executive had stepped down willingly, identifying that her skills didn’t fit this approach.

Several sources labelled this strategy “a corporate business approach” at odds with the organisation’s values.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Jenkinson styles herself as “the first woman CEO or founder to list a company on the Nasdaq”.

A source with knowledge of the situation said the charity had wrangled an early exit from its previous lease – a long-time office space in the PSA building on Aurora Tce – because it “couldn’t afford the rent any more”.

There had been no rent increases in the past six years, the source said – but the charity’s income had dipped.

It had had to reinvent its fundraising platform practically overnight in the wake of the first Covid-19 lockdown, having previously relied heavily on face-to-face street fundraising.

Unicef NZ is one of 33 local Unicef fundraising offices around the world – licenced by Unicef, at a country level, to use its brand.

Unicef did not acknowledge emails about Jenkinson’s removal, including questions about whether it would call for an independent audit of the New Zealand office.

Jenkinson did not respond to questions for this story.

In February, a cellphone number associated with her went through to voicemail. As of Friday, an automated message played, saying this number had been disconnected.

Jenkinson previously founded a non-profit social enterprise in Senegal and was once a director for the American Red Cross.

As of publication, she still listed herself on her website and social media accounts as currently serving on the board of Unicef NZ.

The Charities Commission confirmed it was not currently investigating any complaints about the charity.

Michelle Sharp was not available for an interview.

Reporting disclosure statement: Ethan Te Ora is a former employee of Unicef NZ. Stuff and Unicef NZ previously had a content-sharing partnership.