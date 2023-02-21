Youth arrested in relation to fire which destroyed $400k of hockey property

Invercargill Hockey Association president Wendy Ryan surveys the ruins of $400,000 of rubber underlay and astroturf which went up in flames three days before it was due to be laid on one of its fields.

A youth has been arrested in relation to a fire which destroyed $400,000 worth of hockey astroturf and sent thick black smoke billowing over Invercargill.

A police spokesperson said on Tuesday morning: “Police arrested a youth offender following the incident. He is due to appear in the Invercargill Youth Court.”

The spokesperson did not immediately say when he would appear.

About $400,000 worth of new rubber underlay and astroturf, sitting near the hockey fields at Turnbull Thomson Park, was destroyed by the fire on Friday – just three days before it was due to be laid and three weeks before the season starts.

On Monday, Invercargill Hockey Association president Wendy Ryan said the astroturf was purchased following three years of hard work and fundraising efforts and community grants, while volunteers had uplifted the old turf in preparation for the new turf to be laid.