Gore has 13,000 residents, and nearly $50 million of debt

Gore district council mayor Ben Bell says council is going to have to get into a cost-cutting phase.

The Gore district has an estimated population of just under 13,000 people, and its council is forecast to have more than $50 million debt by the end of the financial year.

Mayor Ben Bell says the council is going to have to get into a cost-cutting phase as it approaches its debt ceiling.

A memo from the council’s general manager corporate support Lornae Straith, which was tabled at an Audit and Risk Committee meeting on Tuesday, said the total borrowing as at December 31, 2022 was $43.6m, and the status of the infrastructure projects currently under way meant that the council is likely to be on budget with $50m in debt at year-end.

Straith said at the meeting that those projects included the building of a water treatment plant at Mataura, the desludging of wastewater ponds at Gore, the separation of stormwater and wastewater pipes in Elizabeth Street and the Murawai Project.

Audit and Risk Committee chairman Stewart MacDonell was not at the meeting, and councillors did not discuss the debt level.

On Wednesday, Bell, who campaigned for the mayoralty on ‘’getting back to basics’’ said the council was going to have to ‘’get a handle on rates rises,’’ because he did not want to be in the same situation as the Southland District Council, which had flagged rates rises of up to 13% for some residents this year.

“There is going to have to be a big exercise in trimming budgets and slowing things down.’’

The debt had grown because of once in a generation projects and ageing infrastructure.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff A report tabled at a Gore District Council Community Wellbeing committee meeting said 50% of the district’s population owned their own homes. (File photo)

“Ultimately the funding model is going to have to change at a national level because rates just don’t cut it any more. We are struggling to keep up with inflation – taxes move with inflation but rates don’t.

“The model is severely broken.’’

A Gore District Socio Economic Report which was tabled at the Community Wellbeing committee meeting, which was also held on Tuesday, shows the median household income in the district was $69,000.

The report shows the estimated population of the district in September 2021 was 12,994, and 50% of the population owned their own homes.