Cyclone Gabrielle: Muriwai firefighter Dave van Zwanenberg remembered as 'exceptional husband'

A firefighter killed by Cyclone Gabrielle has been remembered as an “exceptional husband” at a funeral attended by hundreds.

A celebration of the life of Dave van Zwanenberg is taking place on Wednesday afternoon at Muriwai’s Parihoa Farm.

Van Zwanenberg​ and his colleague Craig Stevens were investigating flooding at a house on Motutara Rd – the main access into the Auckland beachside settlement – on February 13 when a landslide occurred and the house collapsed.

The pair were trapped in the slip. Van Zwanenberg’s body was found two days later, while Stevens died in hospital on February 16.

At least 900 people were in attendance at the funeral on Wednesday.

Escorting the coffin into the funeral site were members of the vet community, as well as animals that van Zwanenberg treated and fire trucks.

Van Zwanenberg’s casket was lifted out of the fire truck by his fellow firefighters.

His casket was adorned with yellow flowers, photos, a New Zealand flag and a firefighting helmet.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Dave’s wife, Amy van Zwanenberg's, said her marriage was made in heaven

His wife Amy spoke first, paying tribute to her “exceptional husband”, who would have been mortified at the fanfare being made in his honour.

“Though, as your love language was acts of service, I know you would want to be used as this glue that brings so many together in solidarity today,” she said.

“Ours truly was a marriage made in heaven.

“The challenges we faced only ever brought us closer together.”

She said van Zwanenberg parented their two children with “a mixture of head and heart”.

She described her husband as “one of the calm bays in the world the rest of us gravitate towards for stability in a storm”.

She said their love had been a “fairytale” that started in Western Australia and had been “genuine love at first sight”.

Van Zwanenberg was an equine vet and also flew small planes.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory delivered a statement about the death of Muriwai volunteer firefighter Craig Stevens.

Amy van Zwanenberg said she had packed a bag for her husband “just in case” the Egyptians were right about the afterlife.

She said it contained his trainers, cactus pants, his boardies and a book he didn’t get to finish.

“I am incredibly proud to have been your wife,” she said, her voice wavering slightly.

Muriwai fire chief officer Phelan Pirrie said van Zwanenberg was a “natural-born leader.”

He had been promoted to station officer a few weeks before his death and the incident during the cyclone had been his first incident in the position.

“You will be sorely missed,” Pirrie said through tears.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Van Zwanenberg’s coffin was taken into the funeral by an old fire truck

Mark Young, van Zwanenberg’s colleague at VetNorth, said he had the ability to tell when anyone was down or in need of help.

Clients had written tributes to van Zwanenberg.

One read that he was an “incredible soul” whose love for animals went above and beyond.

“Dave, we will miss you as a colleague, a business partner, as a boss and mostly as a friend.”

Fire and Emergency NZ chief executive Kerry Gregory said it was with really deep sadness that he stood at the funeral to farewell van Zwanenberg.

“Dave exemplified the commitment of our people to serve.

“He died helping others, working with his mates for the benefit of his community.”

Gregory thanked van Zwanenberg for his community and service.

“Dave, New Zealand is indebted to you. You will be greatly missed.”