Former top-level rugby player shoplifted to fund meth habit

Dana-Lee Wilson, 36, was supposed to be getting treatment for her meth addiction, instead she was stealing to feed it.

A former Tasman Mako who turned to shoplifting from supermarkets, shops and petrol stations to help fund her methamphetamine addiction has been sent to prison, as a type of “forced detox”.

Dana-Lee Wilson, 36, played for the Tasman Mako women’s team in the 2017 and 2018 seasons in the Farah Palmer Cup, the highest level of competition for domestic women's rugby union in New Zealand.

But by 2020, she had a conviction for meth and cannabis dealing. At the time, she was sentenced to two years’ intensive supervision, and was meant to be getting addiction treatment in the community.

However, between then and now, she has racked up 21 theft and shoplifting charges, as well as being trespassed at Pak ‘n Save Blenheim.

READ MORE:

* Boatie stuck paying berth fees after thieves take boat across Cook Strait

* Six-time drink-driver will go to prison if caught again, says judge

* Court rules on pressure for court-ordered mental health reports



Wilson appeared for sentencing at the Blenheim District Court on Monday, and was to be re-sentenced on her old drug-dealing charges.

Judge David Ruth said Wilson’s non-compliance with the intensive supervision sentence from 2020 was “at such a level” that she needed to be brought back before the court.

Probation officer Brad Knowsley said Wilson had not addressed “any of the underlying issues” relating to the intensive supervision sentence.

Wilson’s re-offending had “led us to today, where effectively we’re in a position where we are back at the very start”.

A presentencing report said Wilson’s meth addiction was unlikely to be treated until she had a “forced detox” in prison, Knowsley said.

Her lawyer John Holdaway argued against Wilson’s imprisonment.

“She’s had a rugby career, a top-level rugby career, and wants to work as a teacher aide. A conviction of imprisonment of course means that certainly things like that will be cut into,” Holdaway said.

“We shouldn't give up, I think, on getting her off that substance (methamphetamine), because she does have a lot to offer the community, sir.”

DENISE PIPER/STUFF Northland District Health Board meth clinician Cordelia Waetford explains how methamphetamine is addictive and how treatment helps. (Video first published in January 2020).

Judge Ruth said he initially considered giving Wilson more time to find a possible home detention address, instead of sending her to prison.

“The reality is ... the addiction you suffer under continually leads to further offending, possibly to justify or to sustain the very bad methamphetamine habit that you have,” Judge Ruth said.

“It was suggested today that until you have a time of enforced detoxification, that all attempts, and there have been many of them, to help you, really would be to no avail, and I think that that is now the view that I share.”

Wilson was sentenced to a total of 18 months’ imprisonment on 30 charges, including the charges from 2020 on which she was re-sentenced.

She was also granted leave to apply for a home detention sentence, to be served at a residential rehabilitation centre.