Heavy rain being forecast for Hawke's Bay, parts of Gisborne later this week

Showers return to the Hawke's Bay on Wednesday and from Thursday onwards there's the risk of heavy rain in the region.

An already drenched Hawke’s Bay and parts of Gisborne may get more heavy rain later this week.

MetService is forecasting a low to develop along the east of the North Island on Thursday and remain there into Saturday.

Forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane​ said there was uncertainty surrounding the exact location of the low and its movement, but were more certain there would be heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.

Last week Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through the upper and eastern parts of the North Island bringing unprecedented flooding and devastation to the Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay regions in particular.

Makgabutlane​ said the key area they were keeping an eye on was the Wairoa District and south of Gisborne.

Following discussions with councils, the MetService threshold for warning level rainfall remained at 50mm in 6 hours or 100mm in 24 hours, she said.

Forecast rain may not be as heavy as during Cyclone Gabrielle but will fall on an already drenched landscape.

It was too early to accurately predict how much rainfall those areas might see, Makgabutlane said.

“At this point even if those places don’t quite reach the warning threshold, even rainfall below those numbers could still hamper clean-up efforts.”

Weather models were showing differentiation in the expected location of the low, which was increasing the level of uncertainty, Makgabutlane said.

“It is looking like it might drift southwards so depending on how things play out we could see maybe a little bit of rain in the south of the North Island ... once we see how things develop we’ll have a clear idea of its movement going forward.”

Meanwhile, the South Island is in for a contrasting week as a front moves up the island bringing noticeable temperature drops and heavy rain in some areas today and into tomorrow.

A cold temperature change was expected to affect eastern and central parts of the South Island, Makgabutlane said.

“We’re going from temperatures in the high 20s, maybe even some places touching 30 today. Then tomorrow temperatures in the mid-teens which is quite a sharp drop.”

Heavy rain watches were in place for Otago, Southland, Canterbury south of the Raikaia River and Westland south of Otira from late on Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday morning.

After the front moved up the Island, temperatures were expected to remain cool throughout much of the island in stark contrast to the start of the week.