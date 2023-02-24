Auckland police officer resigns after allegations of indecent assault while off-duty

A police officer has resigned after it was alleged they indecently assaulted a woman. (File photo)

An Auckland police officer has resigned following allegations of sexual assault while the officer was off-duty.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) oversaw a police investigation into the incident after a woman alleged an off-duty officer from Auckland had indecently assaulted her.

The woman said the incident had taken place in Wellington during May 2022.

“The woman later informed Police that she was uncomfortable with what transpired after she went to a hotel room with the off-duty officer,” the IPCA said.

Police investigated the claims and found there was “insufficient evidence” for criminal charges to be filed.

The police officer resigned from the force before he was spoken to about the incident.

The IPCA said it was “satisfied” with the action police took.

A police spokesperson acknowledged the IPCA’s findings in relation to the investigation.

“We note the IPCA found police’s investigation and response was an appropriate outcome in this instance,” the spokesperson said.