Search for missing Far North kayaker enters sixth day

11:10, Feb 22 2023
Northland Coastguard volunteers are helping to search for the missing kayaker. (File photo)
The search for a kayaker missing in the Far North has entered a sixth day.

Johnny Latimer has been missing from Doubtless Bay since 7pm on Thursday with police receiving a report of the missing fisherman at 6.30am on Friday.

Police, Coastguard and Search and Rescue have been involved, with police’s National Dive Squad joining the search on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said the search will continue on Wednesday.

A rāhui has been placed over Doubtless Bay – prohibiting swimming, fishing and seafood collection – until the missing kayaker is recovered.

Meanwhile, Latimer’s whānau members have set up a Givealittle page to help fund whānau and volunteers involved with the search.

Nearly $1500 has been donated to help pay for petrol costs, food and water.

Latimer’s whānau declined to comment but described the Kaitāia local on social media as someone who made-do with what he had – fishing, hunting and living off the land to survive.

Police ask that anyone who sees something in the area of interest to call police on 105 immediately.

 