Turkish-born novelist in NZ to research women and Gallipoli

Sedef Ecer is researching a novel about Gallipoli with a female angle.

Gallipoli has been written about more than any other battle fought by New Zealanders.

Analysed by military historians and dissected by social historians, New Zealand has a long-running fascination with Gallipoli. Franco-Turkish novelist Sedef Ecer​ is looking for a new angle on the campaign - Turkish and New Zealand women.

Ecer is working on a historical novel focusing on women with a link to Gallipoli.

The 2023 French artist-in-residence at the Randell Cottage in Thorndon, Ecer wants to find out as much as she can about Gallipoli and the New Zealand experience.

READ MORE:

* Mansfield and Gunn: Wellington writers obsessed with ideas of home

* Poignant tribute to Anzacs chiselled off Gallipoli memorial

* Turkish WWI memorial unveiled at Pukeahu in Wellington

* Ataturk ceremony remembers both sides



Reluctant to give away too much of the likely plot, she is researching New Zealand women with a link to Gallipoli to find a way to then connect them to the Turkish women in her yet-to-be written novel.

Born in Istanbul, Ecer has an impressive CV as a novelist, playwright, actor and screenwriter.

Her interest in Gallipoli and the impact it had on the New Zealand psyche was sparked by her retired parents purchasing a house that overlooked the Dardanelles.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The bugle at the Anzac dawn parade gets Staff Sergeant Shannon Tahu every time. He was among hundreds who attended Hamilton's 2022 service in Memorial Park on Monday.

For 20 years she visited regularly and in the evening would share a quiet drink with her parents, as they overlooked the battlefield where 2779 New Zealanders died.

She found it moving to see young New Zealanders visit the area and accept Turkish hospitality.

“I saw all these young New Zealanders in April singing songs and making friends with young Turkish people.”

Seeing locals selling New Zealand newspapers made her even more interested in what was going on and what had occurred in 1915.

“It was such a curious thing to me, why did they send their sons to die here.”

Gallipoli is significant to Turks because it led to the rise of Atatürk, considered by many Turks to be the father of modern Turkey.

John Nicholson/Stuff The Atatürk Memorial in Wellington.

Thinking more about it, she realised Turkey and New Zealand shared a common history.

“It [Gallipoli] is a foundation myth in Turkey, just like it is in New Zealand.”

Arriving in New Zealand, she found that everyone she met had their own Gallipoli story and wanted to tell it. It fascinated her that a country on the other side of the world was so interested in Turkey.

So how is she going to write a novel featuring a New Zealand woman meeting Turkish women in a war, where women were almost non-existent?

supplied Sedef Ecer visited the Atatürk Memorial.

One obvious candidate is safe sex campaigner Ettie Rout. In 1915 Rout set up the New Zealand Volunteer Sisterhood, inviting women aged between 30 and 50 to work in Egyptian hospitals and YMCA clubs to care for New Zealand soldiers.

Arriving in Egypt and becoming aware of the high rate of venereal diseases amongst soldiers, Rout earned the respect of the soldiers by treating it as a health issue, rather than a moral or disciplinary issue.

There was also a small number of nurses, including 11 who left on the Maheno in July 2015, whom she is currently reading about.

A formal portrait of Ettie Rout (in the middle without a hat) and the first group of her New Zealand Volunteer Sisterhood to go overseas, taken in October 1915.

Ecer is also reading The Life of Ettie Rout, Guardian Angel to Anzacs by Jane Tolerton, and said Rout was a good starting point in her research.

Ecer is also checking out local war memorials, including the Atatürk Memorial on the south coast of Wellington.

The memorial she said was “OK” but was really just a statue to a famous military leader that did little to honour all the young men who died at Gallipoli

supplied Sedef Ecer said she found a memorial bench near the Atatürk Memorial in Wellington, more moving than the memorial. Having a name and flowers made it more personal than the statue.

Spotting a nearby memorial chair with a plaque and flowers reinforced her view that the memorial was a lost opportunity.

“I saw a plaque on a bench that this young man had died some years ago, nothing to do with the war, and there were flowers and this was much more moving than a big military statue.”

It also reminded her of why a novel based on history can work so well. “That is why fiction can tell the story so well, you can personalise it and make it about people.”

Supplied An image from the television drama Anzac Girls, telling the seldom told story of nurses in WWI.

Being based in Wellington has reminded Ecer of how interconnected the world is. Driving from the airport she was struck by how much the coastline resembled Turkey.

When asked if her friends and family were OK after the recent devastating earthquake, she was impressed by the sincerity of the question. Kiwis understand how disastrous the earthquake was for the Turks, she said.