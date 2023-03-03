Prisoners to get free phone calls, but face-to-face visits still lacking

Research shows maintaining contact with family and friends is a key indicator in successful rehabilitation, but both visits and phone calls have been limited as part of the pandemic response and because of staff shortages. (File photo)

Prisoners across the country can now make phone calls for free, thanks to new technology being rolled out.

While advocates say it’s a positive step, the lack of face-to-face visits is a bigger issue.

Before, local calls cost $1 for up to 15 minutes, national calls were charged at 25 cents a minute, calls to cellphones 35 cents per minute, and international calls 90 cents a minute.

One Christchurch woman, whose husband is in Rolleston Prison, welcomed the change.

She was paying $20 a week for an 0800 number so he could call without phone cards, but between that and sending money for the commissary, she was struggling on a fixed income.

The 65-year-old said the ability to talk to her partner more frequently had been good for both of them, as they had never been apart before. It freed up the $20 to spend on something else.

“It’s been a lifesaver.”

The free calls meant her husband could stay in touch with his children and grandchildren, as well as his elderly mother.

Auckland Prison was the first to adopt the new system in September 2022, which has so far been rolled out across more than half of all Corrections-managed sites. The rollout is expected to completed in May. Auckland South Corrections Facility, run by British multinational Serco, is not included.

Face-to-face visits in prisons have been severely restricted since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving phone calls – and in some cases, video calls – one of the few ways to communicate with loved ones.

Corrections is providing phone cards in the facilities yet to switch over.

The estimated cost is about $6.8 million over three years.

Prisoners are still limited to 15 minutes per call, and can ring only one of 10 pre-approved numbers.

Victoria University of Wellington criminology lecturer Ti Lamusse said removing the cost of phone calls was a step in the right direction.

“Prison can be a really lonely and isolating place. When you’re earning really small amounts through prison work, and it costs nearly a week’s wages to call for 15 minutes, it can be a massive barrier for people.”

The Department of Corrections has spent more than $3.8 million on a recruitment drive to battle staff shortages, which are affecting access to phone calls and face-to-face visits.

Research from the UK Ministry of Justice suggests the chances of reoffending are 39% lower for prisoners who maintain family ties.

Corrina Thompson is a spokesperson for Pillars Ka Pou Whakahou, a charity that supports the families of people in prison. She welcomed the move as “hugely important” for maintaining relationships and improving the odds of rehabilitation.

“They [prisoners] feel more supported, more able to reintegrate, to think employment opportunities are possible.

“Lots of families have spoken really highly of the AVL (audiovisual link) visits, although they are only sporadically available.”

But the real issue was ongoing difficulties with face-to-face visits, as some prisons were effectively closed, while others restricted times or which units could have visitors, meaning visits “can become impossible”.

Corrections says the new phone system is "not related" to suggestions artificial intelligence could be introduced to help monitor prisoner communications.

Covid-19 restrictions were a catalyst, but it had come down to “severe understaffing”, she said.

“The majority of our families have not seen the person in prison for coming up three years.”

Corrections Association president Floyd du Plessis said the union welcomed the move, which he expected to contribute to a reduction in anxiety and aggression.

The association did not anticipate the move would have any impact on the critical staff shortage though, which was “no better now than it was six months ago”, he said.

Department of Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales said the move was brought about by the nationwide removal of copper phone lines, making prison payphone technology defunct, and prompting a review of the policy.

Beales said call monitoring would not change with the new technology.

“We do not use, and have no intention at this time to use, AI in our prisons.”