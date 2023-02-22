Hard yakka of exhaustive police hunt for evidence in McGrath homicide yielded nothing

David Charles Benbow is accused of murdering his childhood pal Michael Craig McGrath in May 2017.

Countless police hours, extensive searches and exhaustive trawls for information in the search for Michael McGrath and direct evidence of his homicide failed to find what police were hunting for.

In a trial in the High Court in Christchurch, David Charles Benbow, 54, is alleged to have invited his childhood friend McGrath, 49, to his lifestyle block in Halswell, Christchurch, on May 22, 2017, and to have shot him there. The weapon and McGrath’s body have never been found.

Police witnesses on Wednesday told the court about extensive land and water searches for McGrath around Halswell and beyond.

Detective Superintendent Darryl Sweeney who was initially in overall charge of the investigation said the searches had not found any sign of what happened to McGrath.

READ MORE:

* Alleged murder victim was a low risk of suicide before disappearance, court told

* Defence challenges damning depiction of murder-accused David Benbow

* David Benbow’s ex-partner’s 111 call: ‘I am thinking he’s hurt Mike’



MARTIN VAN BEYNEN/Stuff Detective Superintendent Darryl Sweeney gives evidence at the trial of murder-accused David Benbow.

He said a homicide inquiry was set up four days after McGrath was reported missing due to factors such as McGrath’s relationship with Benbow’s former partner Joanna Green, her allegations against Benbow, Benbow coming to the police station with handwritten diary notes and the fact he had had turned off the CCTV monitoring at his Candys Rd property at a crucial time.

A search, prompted by CCTV footage of Benbow dumping rubbish from his car boot at the Parkhouse transfer station on May 23, 2017, took 45 days and 8000 police hours at the Kate Valley landfill in North Canterbury. It was a “dirty, filthy” job that had to be done.

“We had to go through that phase and go through the process. At the end of the day no evidence came from that.”

Police were looking for clothing and footwear worn by McGrath, a missing bunch of keys from McGrath’s house and Benbow’s Marlin .22 semi-automatic rifle and noise suppressor.

In other evidence a former Stuff reporter who received angry text messages about McGrath said he suspected the texter was Benbow as the Crown alleges.

Samuel Sherwood said he obtained Benbow’s cellphone number in March 2018 and called him for an interview but he did not want to talk.

SUPPLIED Michael McGrath disappeared in May 2017. It is alleged Benbow, his childhood friend, invited him to his house to help him move railway sleepers and then murdered him.

On March 16, 2018, he received text messages from an unknown party described as Benbow’s friend and later as “Nigel”.

The first message said Joanna Green had triggered the investigation, had a chronic drinking problem and could on occasion be violent. As the text dialogue continued, “Nigel” said police had never searched Green’s rental house and car, and mentioned she was a person of interest too, Sherwood said.

“Nigel” described the media coverage as “one dimensional, eg witch hunt”.

Sherwood said he asked how Benbow was coping and Nigel replied that Benbow had his life turned upside down, “300 days without any evidence, I don’t think he’s that clever”.