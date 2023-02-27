A Friday night 'vish' fry vegans can get behind

It’s great to eat healthily, but sometimes even vegans fancy a treat, says Sean Brazendale of Sounds a Bit Fishy.

Making chips for dinner one evening, Sean Brazendale’s thoughts turned to the Friday nights of his childhood.

“It made me think about the days when I was younger, when we’d have fish ‘n chips every Friday night.”

As a vegan, those days were over, Brazendale thought. “But then I thought, why don’t I look into it?”

Brazendale, who was living in Germany at the time, began to mull over a vegan alternative to the Kiwi favourite, then started to experiment, testing recipes on friends and family.

They went down well, and a few months after moving with his partner and daughter to New Zealand in late 2021, Brazendale started developing his food cart, Sounds a Bit Fishy.

The food cart, which can be found at Sundial Square in Richmond on Wednesday evenings, offers a range of plant-based items including vish fillets, auysters, and smoked shamon bagels – with mascarphony.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Sounds a Bit Fishy’s “vish” fillet is made up of layers of tofu and nori.

A sign propped beside the cart reads “NOT gone fishin’.”

“I think I’m funnier than I actually am,” said Brazendale, of his fondness for puns.

Stuff road tested Brazendale’s “vish” fillet. It’s not meant to taste like fish, Brazendale explained. And it doesn’t, but the tofu slices, wrapped in layers of nori (seaweed), recall the brininess and texture of seafood. And the perfectly crisp batter provides a satisfying crunchy contrast.

The shamon bagel is also good – slices of steamed carrot complemented by a smoky, creamy soy-based spread.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Smoked “shamon” bagel.

“Fish ‘n chips is still the most popular takeaway in New Zealand, so why not have an alternative for people who still want that taste and feel of fish ‘n chips without having to involve animals?” Brazendale said.

With most of Brazendale’s time taken up by his welding job and his small daughter, the food cart is just a hobby for now. But eventually, he hoped to attend more markets, bringing his vegan Friday-night-style treat to the masses.

“There’s a lot of emphasis on vegans wanting to be mega healthy, and I’m definitely an advocate for a healthy diet. But you’ve got to break free once in a while for Friday night takeaways. Sometimes, people just want a bit of a treat.”