Small venue in vines ready for big act as Lorde comes to town

Back in Aotearoa for her Solar Power tour, Lorde talks about surviving fame, ageing, and turning a new leaf.

Nelson's Neudorf Vineyards is gearing up for pop megastar Lorde at its 2000-capacity venue, and its owners say they can’t wait.

The family-owned vineyard in Upper Moutere will on Monday host Lorde’s rescheduled Solar Power Tour show, which was due to take place last year but postponed due to Covid uncertainty.

Director of Neudorf Vineyards, Rosie Finn, said they felt “very privileged” to be hosting the superstar at the sold out venue, after Lorde postponed her show in Hawkes Bay due to cyclone Gabrielle, and switched Wellington venues due to the weather.

“To be perfectly honest, we can’t wait. It’s been a very long time coming.”

Supplied/Neil Smith, Chocolate Dog Director of Neudorf Vineyards, Rosie Finn, is excited about popstar Lorde's rescheduled concert at the family run vineyards in Upper Moutere on Monday.

When it was first announced in 2021 that Lorde was coming, it felt very surreal, Finn said.

“Because I think that month, she was on the cover of America Vogue, and having her play in Upper Moutere seemed pretty far-fetched.

“So the fact it’s now t-minus five days seems surreal,” she said on Wednesday.

“So much of this tour has changed. We feel really lucky ... and just really excited.

“How often does ... an act of this size come to Nelson, let alone Upper Moutere.

“Not just for us but for the region, it’s a really exciting sort of injection of energy.”

As to why Neudorf Vineyards was chosen for one of the singer's shows, Finn said the production company that was bringing her to the venue had been bringing gigs to Neudorf for years, including the likes of Fat Freddy’s Drop.

The tour was named after Lorde's Solar Power album and “she wanted to do some smaller, more intimate venues, and we are also solar powered”.

The gig was due to take place on the front lawn of her parents’, Judy and Tim’s property, and there would be seven local food stalls.

Gates were due to open at 5pm on Monday, February 27.

There would be buckets at the gate for donations to the Red Cross cyclone relief effort in Napier and Gisborne.

Lorde is among the headline acts at the Christchurch Town Hall on Friday night in a concert to raise money for the victims of Cyclone Gabrielle. She will be joined by Neil Finn, Marlon Williams, Tiki Taane, L.A.B and Supergroove.