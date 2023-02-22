'Fascinating' site containing thousands of historic artefacts to be returned to iwi

A significant archaeological site containing artefacts from New Zealand’s first people will be returned to iwi on the West Coast.

The Buller District Council is selling a piece of land at Carters Beach, near Westport, for $200,000 to the Department of Conservation (DOC), which will hand it over to Te Runanga o Ngāti Waewae and Ngāti Apa Ki Te Ra To.

The land contains a significant and well-preserved historic archaeological site dating back to 1330AD and contains rare examples of an early Polynesian settlement in Buller.

Ngāti Waewae iwi engagement manager Ned Tauwhare it was a place where ancestors first arrived and where taonga relating to them had been found.

“There has previously been little protection for the site despite its importance. We're looking forward to being able to protect, preserve and promote the mana of the site in the future,” he said.

University of Otago professor of archaeology Richard Walter said he worked on a small section of the “fascinating” site.

“The Kawatiri site is dating back to the first generation of occupants of New Zealand by Polynesian Māori ancestors in the early 1300s. It’s a large village. It contains really well-preserved evidence of this very first early community. It is an extraordinarily wealthy and rich site,” he said.

Supplied A historic site near Westport and the Buller River will be returned to iwi ownership.

The people were “obviously wealthy and very capable individuals” and the site was rich with a huge number of artefacts. The artefacts were made of stone, but as the soil was very acidic no organic material like moa bones was left.

Walter said the site was partly destroyed over the years by farming but was preserved from further use after archaeological work in the 2000s.

“It is full of artefacts, mainly stone tools from all over New Zealand – the most beautiful stone tools from the North Island and the Far North – so the people who lived there were really involved in a strong trade market.”

Supplied Thousands of stone tools have been found in a 1330AD village near Westport.

The archaeologists excavated thousands of stone tools, which were being stored in university laboratories until they were returned to the West Coast. Walter said he understood they would be returned when the new Pounamu Pathway visitors centre opened in Westport to replace the current Coaltown Museum.

DOC western South Island director operations Mark Davies said it was a great example of collaboration between local government and iwi.

“It's a significant contribution to restoring the mana and cultural values of iwi. We'd like to acknowledge Buller District Council for the leadership they have shown and sincerely thank Te Runanga o Ngāti Waewae and Ngāti Apa Ki Te Ra To for their patience during the process.”

Buller District Council community services group manager Krissy Trigg said the council had been working on returning the site to iwi since 2021.

“This sale ticks all the boxes. It returns the land into the hands of the people who can best look after it, protects the significant historic archaeological values, strengthens our partnership with Te Runanga o Ngāti Waewae and Ngāti Apa Ki Te Ra To and utilises the land to the best benefit of the Buller community.

“Currently there is very little protection in place and there is a risk of physical damage or destruction to the site if it is not well managed. Reclassifying it and returning it into the hands of the local iwi will rectify this,” she said.