River liaison chairman calls out iwi and Fish and Game for not attending meeting

The outgoing chairman of the Mataura River Liaison Committee says it’s ‘’not good enough’’ that Fish and Game and iwi representatives failed to attend the group’s Annual General Meeting on Tuesday.

But Hokonui Rūnanga representatives say they didn’t know the meeting was on, and Fish and Game had prior engagements.

Reading his chairman’s report, Bevin Watt said the ‘’heavy-handed influence of iwi is influencing progress on the river’’ and it should have had a representative at the meeting.

”It’s not good enough. It’s not good enough. The same goes for Fish and Game,’’ he said.

He asked for a show of hands for representatives from either of the two groups at the meeting, but there were none.

Minutes of the previous AGM, which was held in May 2022, show that concern was expressed that representatives of the two groups did not attend that meeting either.

Hokonui Rūnanga chairman Terry Nicholas said he had not been invited to the meeting.

“I think we’ll go to the next one,’’ he said.

“It’s pretty substandard to say that iwi are doing nothing on the river. The Mataura River Mātaitai is the first in the world and when we put that in place there were no concerns or comments from anyone.’’

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Mataura River is the longest in Southland. We speak to people who rely on the river from the different sections it covers in the south.

Under the Fisheries (South Island Customary Fishing) Regulations 1999, tängata whenua may apply to the Minister for Primary Industries to establish a mātaitai reserve on a traditional fishing ground for the purpose of recognising and providing for customary management practices and food gathering. The reserve on the Mataura River was established in 1989.

Representatives of the Hokonui, Waihōpai, and Awarua Rūnanga and a representative from Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu are on the Reimagining Mataura steering group, which aims to improve the current Mataura River system management.

Project manager Megan Reid said she had also not been invited to the meeting and ‘’definitely’’ would have attended.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland Fish and Game manager Zane Moss. (File photo)

Southland Fish and Game manager Zane Moss said he had attended the Oreti River Liaison Committee meeting on Tuesday morning and the Waituna Catchment Liaison Committee meeting but prior engagements meant they were unable to attend the meeting in Gore.

“We are not sitting in our office and continually lobbing stones at people. Fish and Game are keen to engage with the committee, and we commend Environment Southland for setting up a meeting of the collective committee chairs shortly, which we will be attending.’’

Hugh Gardyne was elected president of the committee at the meeting.