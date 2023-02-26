Barricades and bylaws - how will police tackle 'knuckle-dragger' racers?

Street racers who "don't move for the general public" are filling a Waikato intersection with smoke, smells, and dumped tyres, leaving residents fed up, Jarod Huaki says.

A proposed car curfew bylaw to counter illegal street racing in Waipā has been lauded by tormented locals, but a big question mark remains on how it will be policed.

Class Harvest Centre in Rukuhia, just to the south of Hamilton in Waikato, put concrete blocks on the road outside their gates a year ago to deter street racers.

Acting branch manager Vess Geldenhuys said thick black marks on the road, shredded tyres, glass bottles and beer cans were a common sight many mornings.

One particular incident where someone broke into the yard after hours and urinated on one of the machines called for action, hence the barricade blocks.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Waipā District Council is proposing to ban non-exempt cars on specific rural roads at night, between 9pm and 4am to stop boy racers.

Typically at least 40 to 50 people and the same number of cars gather on weekends, Geldenhuys says.

The Waipā District Council is proposing to ban non-exempt cars on specific rural roads at night, between 9pm and 4am.

If local residents agreed – and they are yet to be consulted – the ban would boost the powers of police to issue warning notices and impound cars belonging to those breaking the rules.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Class Harvest Centre acting branch manager Vess Geldenhuys said they put up concrete blocks a year ago in front of their gates to escape the mess street racers left behind.

While the bylaw “may” give police more power, Geldenhuys said it would only be helpful if the police physically addressed it.

“It is not going to deter people. It is obviously not an isolated location for them to do it, and there are different groups around the country, so police resource is probably a problem too.

“If they want to lock everyone up and remove their cars, you need an army of police to do that.”

The business also installed cameras to help identify number plates, but Geldenhuys said for a majority of cars the number plates either did not exist or were stolen.

“We also found out that they’d get cheap and second hand tyres from somewhere, bring their cars on trailers, drop them off here, do what they need to do until the tyre pops, put it back on the trailer and off they go.

“They still come here even with the blocks, but it is a bit inconvenient for them, so they have moved down to the main road.”

Road Policing manager inspector Tim Anderson said Waikato police had a strategy in place to police the roading network including “how we respond to complaints of illegal street racing.

“Should the Waipā District Councils proposed bylaw come into place it will provide police another tool in our enforcement toolbox in our efforts to reduce illegal street racing and keep our roads safe for all road users.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Thick black marks on the road, tyre bits and pieces, glass bottles, beer cans, among other rubbish was a common sight many mornings for Class Harvest Service staff.

Anderson told Stuff the response varied depending on the situation on any given event and can include prevention patrols and response to incidents as they occur.

Rukuhia’s Hamilton Caravan Hire owner Cam Bates worked late on most nights and said the street races were lining up every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night from “11pm to whenever”.

“I am not a killjoy, and I get that kids are kids and kids have fun, but they are destructive.

“They have done thousands of dollars worth of damage at the intersection. They dump all their rubbish and me and my kids, and everyone else picks it up on Saturday.”

Bates said the proposed bylaw was perfect.

However, he reckoned it was pointless because the “police wouldn’t turn up anyway”.

“The street racers are just knuckle-draggers, f...ing idiots. They have been doing this for two years.

“Before Class put up the bollards, they just destroyed the area.”

Rukuhia area is one of the roads or areas listed as the hotspot for boy racers.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Vic and Sue Richards from Te Awamutu are pleased by the proposed car curfew bylaw from Waipā District Council.

Sue Richards from Te Awamutu, who lives on Parklands Rd – also considered for the ban, said there were a few cars that do burnouts on Puahue Road and drive past her house and the end of Parklands Rd.

“Sometimes they do it in the afternoon, and at times they scream past at night.”

Appleby Road – also on the list – resident Pat Crowe from Cambridge said the racers were a bit of nuisance.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Pat Crowe lives on Appleby Road near Cambridge which is one of the proposed roads for car curfew.

“The guy who used to live here and still owns some property put up waratahs and rocks on the side of the road to prevent ripping of the grass.”

His wife found racers intimidating and said “they were either doing pot or exchanging drugs in their cars, mostly at night.”

Crowe said he’d be happy if the police were able to move them following the proposed bylaw coming into place.

Residents and property owners will now be consulted for feedback and if approved the ban would likely be in place by May.















