$400k bonus for Invercargill Licensing Trust's 630 staff

Staff at the Invercargill Licensing Trust will have a bit more cash in the pocket when receiving their bonuses this week.

The Invercargill Licencing Trust is rewarding its staff with a combined bonus of close to $400,000 – a figure comparable to some of its larger funding grants.

The trust has about 630 staff across its hotels, motels and hospitality venues.

Trust president Paddy O’Brien said the bonus was a thank you to all staff for their hard work during a tough past three years of Covid-19 and a tight employment market.

“They have all chipped in and made sure as a business we have kept our heads afloat, and we want to acknowledge that. We can’t be more pleased with what they have done in the past three years.”

Many people were back enjoying the trust’s hospitality which had resulted in vibrancy around the city, and it had also helped the trust achieve a strong financial performance, O’Brien said.

It was the first time during his six years on the board that an across-the-board staff bonus was given out, he said.

“The contributions and impact that every member of our organisation has made during this difficult year is nothing short of extraordinary. We want to recognise that by sharing the success they have helped to create.”

Supplied/Stuff Invercargill Licensing Trust board members have approved a close to $400,000 bonus for the trust's 630 staff. From left at top, Graham Hawkes, Paddy O'Brien, Suzanne Prentice, Sean Bellew. At bottom from left: Sheree Carey and Angela Newell.

All active ILT employees, from fulltime through to casual staff, would get a bonus in their pay packets this week. The bonus was structured to ensure it was fairly distributed across all the team, including seasonal students, O’Brien said.

Trust chief executive Chris Ramsay said the organisation was on track to give more than $7 million in donations to the community for this financial year, which was ahead of last year.

“It’s really pleasing to be able to recognise our staff while continuing to positively grow our donations back to pre-Covid levels,” Ramsay said.

The trust had a “competitive remuneration plan in place” and the staff wide bonus was about “ensuring we walk the talk of looking after our ILT family”.

Each year the trust grants around $7 million in profits to more than 300 organisations, including community groups, arts, sport, facilities and in scholarships across a range of sectors.

Ramsay said the commitment of the trust’s staff had helped the trust increase its donations to the community.