Students feast on O Week celebrations at Southern Institute of Technology

Southern Institute of Technology O Week celebrations included a pie-eating competition at Wednesday lunchtime at the Invercargill campus. Pictured on his way to winning his heat is Prashant Singh from India, who is studying management.

Pie eating races are among the many events being tucked into by Southern Institute of Technology [SIT] students during O Week celebrations, as another year of learning begins.

SIT student support services manager Trish Lindsay said O Week started on Monday with a powhiri in brilliant sunshine to welcome year 1 students and celebrate the return of the remaining students.

O Week activities include live music, carnival games, tackle the stag, karaoke, mini golf, finish the lyrics, eating, and more.

The students have responded with great enthusiasm and in good numbers, Lindsay says.

READ MORE:

* NZIST ready to help with country's learning needs after lockdown

* Students from Wuhan in China stood down from Southern Institute of Technology

* Southern Institute of Technology should not be 'punished or disadvantaged'



Robyn Edie/Stuff Third year bachelor of nursing students Agnes Amilale from Auckland, left, and Chinju Paul from India enjoy O Week celebrations at the Invercargill campus of the Southern Institute of Technology on Wednesday.

O Week celebrations will conclude on Friday with a shared student lunch.

Domestic student enrolments at the SIT are slightly down on 2022, but there has been a late surge in the past week, while international student numbers are showing signs of a rebound, but will take some time to return to pre-Covid levels, Lindsay says.

Some classes at the SIT have already begun and the majority will start next week.