Stuff's Cyclone Gabrielle fundraising campaign nearly hits $4 million

In less than a week nearly $4 million has been raised by Stuff readers to help communities worst hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Over 33,300 readers have donated between $10 and $10,000 each since the fundraiser began, the proceeds of which will go to Red Cross New Zealand’s disaster fund and Mayoral Relief Funds.

The fundraiser remains open to anyone who still wishes to contribute.

The Red Cross supports emergency management efforts during a disaster, focused on the welfare of people affected.

That includes setting up and providing support in evacuation centres, and making use of their equipment, such as stretchers, generators and hygiene kits.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been hit hard by the cyclone, including thousands who may never return home and will need to rebuild.

Eleven people have been confirmed dead, with nearly 350 people still to be heard from since the cyclone cut through the North Island on February 14.

Thousands have been without power and essential supplies.

The effort to house people will be “the largest emergency housing project that the country will have ever had to undertake”, according to Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the overall cost of Cyclone Gabrielle could be in the region of $13 billion.

Numerous organisations have contributed to Cyclone Gabrielle recovery. On Wednesday, ANZ pledged $3m between the Red Cross, horticultural and agricultural sector groups, and businesses and communities directly affected.

ASB will donate up to $5m, consisting of $2m to the Red Cross and the rest made up of $2000 grants to customers whose homes have been red or yellow stickered, or businesses have been hard hit.

Over $200,000 has been raised for the Red Cross through a sell-out charity concert in Christchurch featuring artists Lorde, Neil Finn and L.A.B, who – along with the venue and staff – are donating their time and resources for the fundraiser.

The concert, to be held at the Town Hall on Friday, sold out in less than six hours to over 2000 people.

Iwi have also been quietly donating money directly to marae, hapū, whānau and iwi affected by the cyclone, though they declined to comment to media about their efforts.