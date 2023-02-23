Cyclone-hit Hawke's Bay and Gisborne in line for more rain

Thousands of apples and debris line the river mouth near Clive in Napier as rain rolls into the region following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Flood-hit eastern regions are in for another drenching as a front moves up the North Island and MetService expects a low to form off the east coast on Friday.

With the cleanup phase still in the early stages, regions hit hard by the flooding and devastation brought by Cyclone Gabrielle are being warned further rain is set to fall on already soaked land.

Hawke’s Bay residents awoke on Thursday to a thick layer of cloud cover and some drizzle. Light rain started to fall last night and puddles had already started to form.

In Tairāwhiti overnight steady rain had fallen. Paddocks and creeks appeared to be draining surface water well, and there seems to be little concern from locals that this rain will portend anything like the destruction seen in the region nine days ago.

READ MORE:

* Heavy rain watch in place for Hawke's Bay, Gisborne forecast uncertain

* Mostly fine weekend, with a few scattered showers, after Cyclone Gabrielle's devastating deluge

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Red severe gale warning for Auckland, heavy rain continues across North Island



Hawke’s Bay is under a heavy rain watch for 48 hours between 10am on Thursday and 10am on Saturday.

MetService warned the area could see extended periods of rainfall and the heavy rain watch was likely to be upgraded to a warning.

It said the low could bring rain from Gisborne to Wairarapa from Friday and through the weekend.

Heavy rain watches are in place for all three regions, with Wairarapa set to be the first hit in a 12 hour period from 2am on Thursday.

A heavy rain watch has also been extended to Gisborne between 2pm on Thursday through to 12am on Saturday.

Uncertainty remains around the exact location of the low and what parts of the regions will see heavy rainfall, however, warning amounts of rainfall are highly likely to hit Wairarapa, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne south of the city on Friday and Saturday.

Following discussions with councils, the MetService threshold for warning level rainfall remains at 50mm in 6 hours or 100mm in 24 hours.

RNZ The Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti regions are likely to see more rain from today. Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris spoke to Morning Report's Corin Dann.

In addition, Coromandel and western Bay of Plenty are in with a chance of receiving warning level rainfall on Friday.

MetService urged people to keep up to date with the weather forecast, in case further areas were placed under a watch or warning.