Cyclone-hit Hawke's Bay and Gisborne in line for more rain, severe thunderstorm risk for some areas

Thousands of apples and debris line the river mouth near Clive in Napier as rain rolls into the region following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Flood-hit eastern regions are in for another drenching as a front moves up the North Island, with MetService issuing watches for heavy rain and severe thunderstorms.

With the cleanup phase still in the early stages, regions hit hard by the flooding and devastation brought by Cyclone Gabrielle are being warned further rain is set to fall on already soaked land.

MetService is warning of a risk of heavy rain in Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, starting during Thursday, and for Wairarapa through to 2pm Thursday.

On Thursday morning it also warned of a possibility of severe thunderstorms in Gisborne from 1pm to 10pm on Thursday, and in Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and Bay of Plenty from 3pm to 10pm Thursday.

Hawke’s Bay residents awoke on Thursday to a thick layer of cloud cover and some drizzle. Light rain started to fall last night and puddles had already started to form.

In Tairāwhiti overnight steady rain had fallen. Paddocks and creeks appeared to be draining surface water well, and there seems to be little concern from locals that this rain will portend anything like the destruction seen in the region nine days ago.

Hawke’s Bay is under a heavy rain watch for 48 hours between 10am Thursday and 10am Saturday. A heavy rain watch for Gisborne runs from 2pm Thursday to midnight Friday, while Wairarapa is under a heavy rain watch to 2pm Thursday.

MetService warned the area could see extended periods of rainfall and the heavy rain watch was likely to be upgraded to a warning.

.

Uncertainty remains around the exact location of the low and what parts of the regions will see heavy rainfall, however, warning amounts of rainfall are highly likely to hit Wairarapa, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne south of the city on Friday and Saturday.

Following discussions with councils, the MetService threshold for warning level rainfall remains at 50mm in 6 hours or 100mm in 24 hours.

A southerly change is expected to accompany the front as it moves north, with winds reaching gale force in some areas between Wairarapa and Gisborne.

RNZ The Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti regions are likely to see more rain from today. Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris spoke to Morning Report's Corin Dann.

In addition, Coromandel and western Bay of Plenty are in with a chance of receiving warning level rainfall on Friday.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said the weather system was expected to head out to sea this weekend.

“As it slowly moves north later on this morning, we start to see a low developing along it and then through into the weekend that low pressure system starts to drop to the south and away from the country,” Rossiter said.

With tropical cyclone season continuing until April, she said the weather forecaster was continuing to monitor the chance a cyclone could form.

“We’re in peak tropical cyclone season, looking at climatology the later half of the season is more likely for tropical cyclone formation, so we’re still keeping an eye on that for the next couple of months.”

MetService urged people to keep up to date with the weather forecast, in case further areas were placed under a watch or warning.