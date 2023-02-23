Heavy rain warning for cyclone-hit Hawke's Bay, with downpours expected in Gisborne, Auckland and Coromandel

A significant period of heavy rain is expected from Friday afternoon through until Saturday morning.

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for cyclone-devastated Hawke’s Bay.

It has also issued new heavy rain watches for Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and western Bay of Plenty, as well as extending heavy rain watches for Gisborne and Wairarapa.

The Hawke’s Bay warning runs from Thursday until Saturday morning, with MetService warning up to 200mm could fall about the ranges, and also away from the ranges north of Hastings, includes the Esk Valley area and the Wairoa District. It said up to 100mm of rain could fall elsewhere in the region.

The heaviest falls in Hawke’s Bay were likely from 3pm on Friday, with peak rates of up to 30mm an hour possible.

For Gisborne, the heavy rain watch runs from 2pm on Thursday to 2am on Saturday, for Auckland from midday to 10pm on Friday, for Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty about and west of Te Puke from 2am Friday to 1am Saturday, and for Wairarapa from 1am to 8pm Saturday.

MetService also said there was a possibility of severe thunderstorms in Gisborne from 1pm to 10pm on Thursday, and in Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and Bay of Plenty from 3pm to 10pm Thursday.

Hawke’s Bay residents awoke on Thursday to a thick layer of cloud cover and some drizzle. Light rain started to fall last night and puddles had already started to form.

In Tairāwhiti overnight steady rain had fallen. Paddocks and creeks appeared to be draining surface water well, and there seems to be little concern from locals that this rain will portend anything like the destruction seen in the region nine days ago.

Following discussions with councils, the MetService threshold for warning level rainfall remains at 50mm in 6 hours or 100mm in 24 hours.

A southerly change is expected to accompany the front as it moves north.

Hawke’s Bay Emergency Management warned rivers and streams could rise rapidly, surface flooding and slips were possible, and existing silt deposits could become saturated.

“Please keep a close eye on rivers and take extreme caution around areas where rivers have cut a new channel or where stopbanks have been damaged,” it said.

People should act quickly if they saw rising water, and also take care around large deposits of silt that could shift or collapse.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said the weather system was expected to head out to sea this weekend.

“As it slowly moves north later on this morning, we start to see a low developing along it and then through into the weekend that low pressure system starts to drop to the south and away from the country,” Rossiter said.

With tropical cyclone season continuing until April, she said the weather forecaster was continuing to monitor the chance a cyclone could form.

“We’re in peak tropical cyclone season, looking at climatology the later half of the season is more likely for tropical cyclone formation, so we’re still keeping an eye on that for the next couple of months.”

MetService urged people to keep up to date with the weather forecast, in case further areas were placed under a watch or warning.