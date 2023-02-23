Murder accused said to be ranting and angry about McGrath, ex-partner

David Charles Benbow is accused of murdering his childhood pal Michael Craig McGrath in May 2017.

About a fortnight before Michael McGrath went missing, murder-accused David Benbow was distraught, ranting and angry about his best mate McGrath “shagging” his former partner.

A witness recalled the incident in the High Court trial of David Charles Benbow, 54, on Thursday. Benbow is facing allegations he invited his childhood friend McGrath, 49, to his lifestyle block in Halswell, Christchurch, on May 22, 2017, and then shot him there. The weapon and McGrath’s body have never been found.

Benbow had been told by his daughter she had seen McGrath and Benbow’s ex-partner Joanne Green, who left Benbow on March 3, 2017, kissing. McGrath and Benbow had started a relationship after the split.

Green’s older sister Toni Green, a registered nurse, told the court she went to see Benbow at his house in Candys Ave on May 8, 2017 because she cared for him and was concerned. She had spoken to him on the phone the week before and Benbow sounded “terrible”, heartbroken, and wanted his family back.

At the meeting Benbow looked gaunt and his behaviour was odd, she said. He seemed settled, would start sobbing and then be angry. He said he had been sick.

He had a big bowl of boiled eggs on the bench and she had thought that was odd.

He had heard about Joanne and McGrath kissing and was very angry his “best mate was shagging his partner”.

“He was ranting, he didn’t sit down and couldn’t relax.”

She had told him nothing was going on between her sister and McGrath and had lied because she cared about Benbow and could see he was struggling.

She was worried Benbow might harm himself with the rifle he owned and played down the suspected relationship even though Joanne had disclosed it to her.

Benbow said he was sorry he had lost not only Joanne but her parents and herself, Toni Green said.

He had heard McGrath and Joanne had had a beer with her parents and was “bloody annoyed about that”, Toni Green said.

On the evening of May 8 he had contacted her by text and said he had dropped off a letter to Joanne expressing his feelings.

When Joanne told her on May 23 that Benbow had done something to McGrath, she said “you might be right”.

Toni Green said she had seen her sister blossom when Benbow had left the home in late 2016 to do his corrections officer training in Wellington.

“I think it was because there was no negativity and Joanne had started her job as a teacher’s aide and was loving it.

Prior to January 2017, she had thought the relationship between Benbow and her sister was OK, Toni Green said. She had thought that on occasion Joanne could be too demanding of Benbow especially in relation to the children. Benbow was always a loving father, she said.

The trial continues.