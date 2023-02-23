Bores dry up, irrigators turned off as Southland's dry spell continues

One of the bores that supplies water at Mossburn dried up five weeks ago.

One of the water bores that supplies the township of Mossburn dried up five weeks ago and the Southland District Council has now installed a new bore to replenish its supply.

But this week’s rain has done little to alleviate the effects of the dry summer across the province, and water restrictions remain in place.

The water levels at Mossburn remain the highest concern of all council’s water schemes, but the situation in the northern Southland town is no longer considered critical as one water bore is functioning well.

Environment Southland data shows the Five River Aquifer at Mossburn has received 32mm of rain in the last seven days.

Southland District Council reported the good dump of rain this week has had little to no effect on its water sources, because sporadic downfalls, even heavy rain, did not reach the underground aquifers, which supplied most of council’s water supplies.

Residents right across the Southland district were being urged to conserve water, and only water gardens sparingly with hoses.

Gore and Mataura moved into level 3 water restrictions earlier this month, and level 1 restrictions were implemented in Invercargill City last weekend.

Environment Southland chief scientist Karen Wilson said while this week’s rain was a welcome reprieve for gardens, pastures and water tanks, it was likely to provide only one-week’s relief to the low river and groundwater levels, particularly in the Mataura and Ōreti catchments.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Oreti River at Mossburn is very low.

The MetService long-range forecast is predicting near normal monthly rainfall totals for Southland in March, with drier than normal rainfall over the April and May period.

“This could mean a period of up and down river levels, which would impact consent holders in particular as river and groundwater levels go above and below their consented restrictions,’’ she said.

Many aquifers were within the normal range for this time of year, however the Whitestone, Waipounamu, Wendon and Edendale aquifers were all below normal.

Across Southland, about 70 consent holders have already had to cease abstraction or had some level of restriction with their water take.

Fire and Emergency NZ reinstated all fire permits on Wednesday, meaning Southland was now in a restricted fire season.

However, Department of Conservation southern South Island operations director Aaron Fleming said anyone enjoying the outdoors during this fine spell needed to adhere to any bans on open fires, including at campsites, and be mindful of anything that could cause a spark.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Department of Conservation southern South Island operations director Aaron Fleming says anyone heading into the outdoors in Otago and Southland must show extreme caution to reduce fire risks in the current tinder-dry conditions. (File photo)

“Any spark or heat could start a fire in the current dry and windy conditions, which would be very difficult to put out and could spread quickly.

“Please use a picnic area, shelter or hut to set up your cooker wherever possible. Set them up at least 3m clear of any vegetation on a stable, level surface, and be careful when balancing heavy pots on top as they could tip the cooker over.

“Another thing to think about is where to park the car at the start of a trip, as a hot exhaust in long grass can start a fire. This also applies to motorbikes or 4WD on public conservation land.”

A total fire ban was in place in Otago.

MetService duty forecaster Amy Rossiter said any lingering showers would clear and the weekend would be fine, but another front would move onto Southland on Monday bringing further rain.

”It doesn’t look like a significant system, so it’s not going to bring the drought-breaking amounts you need.”