Auckland man waiting nearly a year for potholes to be repaired

Jerry Prakash pictured alongside one of the potholes outside his home in West Auckland.

An Auckland man has been waiting for nearly a year for potholes on his street to be repaired – despite showing his local MP the damage in person.

Jerry Prakash lives on Tiroroa Ave in Te Atatū South, which has become a shortcut route for locals getting through peak traffic.

People travel through Tiroroa Ave to skip a busy section of Te Atatū Rd on their way on and off the Northwestern Motorway. That includes trucks and heavy vehicles too.

Prakash said this had led to serious potholes, some large enough to house a goldfish or two.

In March 2022, Prakash wrote to his local councillor Shane Henderson about the potholes.

Henderson thanked him for writing, looped in MP Phil Twyford and offered to organise a site visit – an offer Prakash took up.

In emails seen by Stuff, Henderson alerted Auckland Transport and asked it to “log this as urgent please”.

A week later, in April, an Auckland Transport staffer responded.

“The plan for Tiroroa Ave is to do major road reconstruction (Rehab) of the Te Atatu road end Tiroroa Avenue around Feb /March of 2023, with the required investigation and design work to confirm the length of road requiring the Rehab being done this year,” the staffer told Henderson.

“Kerb channel and footpath work in support of next year’s rehab is already underway.

“The kerb and footpath work is being done in two stages, stage one down to Lyndhurst Rd this financial year and stage two, subject to funding next financial year.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Jerry Prakash has lived on his street for 15 years and watched traffic get worse and the potholes get bigger.

“Repairs of the road to hold things until the Rehab gets under way, will be done in conjunction with the current footpath works, once the heavy footpath construction traffic is out of the way.”

However, Prakash said waiting until 2023 for the repairs was like “standing in front of a gun waiting to be shot”.

Prakash said as of this week, nothing had happened.

After the Auckland Anniversary floods caused widespread road damage, he wasn’t optimistic the February/March deadline would be met.

Some preparatory work was done, with white paint markings made across the street.

“Now it’s close to the end of February and nothing.

“It’s a disaster ... I don’t think they’re going to do jack shit about it.”

Auckland Transport has been approached for comment.