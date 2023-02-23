Judge gives lifeline to women vying for slice of $1.5m estate

Four women in Papua New Guinea who missed out on part of a $1.5 million inheritance have been given a lifeline by a judge at the High Court in Auckland.

In a recently-published decision, Justice Muir ruled Jennifer Timms’ estate be divided according to an old will, after a dispute over the legality of a more recent will was questioned.

Timms, who was described as a “a generous and community-minded woman” in the High Court judgement had two wills when she died. Only one which named the four women as beneficiaries.

Timms wrote the first in 2009, while a second was filed in 2017 – but that was never fully completed and eventually lost.

READ MORE:

* I just came into some money, where should I put it for the next few years?

* Priscilla Presley has strong case in dispute over control of daughter's estate

* Million-dollar Auckland section goes for half price in 'fire sale' auction



Both wills left a “significant part” of her estate to charity, but after she died the Public Trust, who administered and stored both wills, filed to have a judge rule on the legality of the second will.

The four women, who Timms befriended while working in Papua New Guinea a decade ago, were named as beneficiaries in the 2017 will, but not in the 2009 one.

While Justice Muir ruled the 2017 will be thrown out, he suggested the Public Trust write to each of the 29 charities and ask whether they would make an ex gratia (a moral payment, rather than a legal one) payment to the women.

People are increasingly making their wills online, and Angela Vale argues wills should be an automatic part of signing up to KiwiSaver. (First published May 2019)

“It is clear from their letter that they each live in very basic circumstances, facing considerable difficulty in educating their children and in meeting the day-to- day challenges of their lives,” Muir said.

“Even modest provision may have life-changing consequences.”

The 2017 will was overlooked as it was incorrectly signed and when lawyers Public Trust contacted Timms about the error in 2017 no valid copy was ever received.

Unsplash A copy of the updated will which mentioned the four women was never validated.

Lawyers for the trust told the court that while the Public Trust acknowledged the 2009 will “does not reflect the testamentary intentions of Ms Timms at the time of her death”, it was a validly executed document.

Justice Muir agreed and said he accepted the “compelling” evidence that the 2017 draft will was never validly executed.

He said he accepted the Public Trust’s conclusion that when Timms’ died, “the 2017 draft did not ‘[express] the deceased person’s testamentary intentions’”.

He said that while the 2017 will hadn’t been completed, and Timms had asked to make a new will while in hospice care in 2021, “there is no suggestion in any of the medical notes that Ms Timms did not intend the four women concerned to participate in her estate”.