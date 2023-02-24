Fresh chicken supply still 'tight', but shortage temporary, industry body says

A combination of staff shortages, packaging problems and other factors like storms mean fresh chicken is in short supply, but supplies should bounce back “relatively quickly” the Poultry Industry Association of NZ says.

A string of “extraordinary” events have seen supermarkets run out of fresh chicken in recent weeks, but the shortage was expected to be short-lived, says an industry body.

Some supermarket shelves in Nelson were empty of free-range chicken just before Cyclone Gabrielle hit the North Island on February 12, with fresh chicken in short supply elsewhere.

Tegel warned of a likely reduction in its supply of fresh chicken after its largest factory, in New Plymouth, lost power temporarily during the cyclone.

Foodstuffs confirmed last Friday there was a shortage of free-range chicken, and said there may be instances where there were gaps on supermarket shelves, before teams had time to restock.

READ MORE:

* Chicken products will be harder to find this week, Tegel warns

* Tegel finds way to save the chicken nugget

* Wellington craft breweries hit hard by carbon dioxide shortage



Brianna Mcilraith/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle has caused a number of produce, bread and dairy products to be in short supply.

The Poultry Industry Association of NZ (PIANZ) executive director Michael Brooks said there were enough chickens to meet demand, but several factors were disrupting the supply chain.

Staff shortages at poultry processing plants and packaging problems had been exacerbated within the last month by the cyclone, flooding in Auckland and two public holidays in a row (Auckland Anniversary and Waitangi Day), he said.

“You get a public holiday, that always takes a week out, you get storms, you have a whole range of factors coming together causing those issues.

Staff shortages – ongoing since Covid-19 – had led to a shortfall of at least 10% across poultry processing plants, he said.

“CO2 issues” had also played a part in the low supply, with packaging being restricted after the only remaining domestic producer of food-grade carbon dioxide – in Taranaki – shut down temporarily in late December due to a safety issue.

Carbon dioxide is often used to preserve packaged meat, cheese and ready-prepared meals, accelerate the growth of tomatoes and salad vegetables in greenhouses, and to put the “fizz” into craft beers.

The Kapuni plant was previously closed for scheduled maintenance between June and August, causing cost-rises for companies including Tegel and warnings of product shortages.

Brooks said he thought poultry companies were looking at using nitrogen as an alternative to carbon dioxide for packaging.

“Supply [of fresh chicken] is tight and it will remain that way for a wee bit longer yet, but it should balance over time.

“There’s been a range of quite extraordinary circumstances in the last couple of months but it will resolve itself pretty quickly.”

Chicken suppliers had processing plants in both the North and South Islands.

New Zealand didn’t import raw chicken – it was the only country not to have three diseases (bird flu, Newcastle disease and infectious bursal disease) which had led to big poultry losses overseas, Brooks said.

While there was a shortage of eggs, due to a shortfall in laying hens after a ban on battery cages came into effect this year, stock for chicken meat was not affected by the change, with the meat only ever coming from barn-raised or free range chickens, he said.