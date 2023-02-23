Cyclone Gabrielle: Pacific groups band together for seasonal workers in Hawke's Bay

Seasonal workers made homeless by Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke’s Bay gather at the Cook Islands Community Hall in Flaxmere.

Pacific organisations have banded together to provide assistance and special care to recognised seasonal workers from the Pacific in the Hawke’s Bay region, who were displaced and lost almost everything to Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) and its partners have deployed teams to offer medical, psychosocial and mental health support and aid to workers from Samoa, Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Tuvalu and Tonga.

PMA chief executive Debbie Sorensen said a lot of the workers were anxious and had been traumatised, like everyone else in the region.

"But they don’t have family support, they don’t have people who understand their language and who can communicate with them,” Sorensen said.

“We’re dealing with post-trauma work, people who are frightened and anxious, so we have a full mental health team going which will include a psychiatrist, psychiatric nurses, therapists and counsellors."

The team identified language as a key concern for workers in the Hawke’s Bay region who had been displaced and lost everything they owned because of the cyclone.

Supplied Recognised seasonal workers from Samoa and Vanuatu who were stuck Hawke’s Bay have now been relocated to Auckland.

PMA team leader on the ground Amanaki Misa said they had seen hundreds of RSE workers since last Saturday.

The medical team visited three evacuation centres where RSE workers were at in Napier, and conducted general health check before providing mental health support.

On Wednesday, they visited a group of 235 workers, 60 of whom had lost everything they owned.

“Some workers are still to trying to process, it happened all of a sudden, and they were caught off guard. Most had to find safety on roofs or swim to safety,” Misa said.

“These workers are quite apprehensive, in a group they’re safe but on their own they’re dealing with a lot of trauma and anxiety.

“We’re talking to employers to allow some of the workers more time to process the trauma. If that’s not addressed now, it will definitely flare up later on.”

Sorensen said Pacific people were resilient when it came to dealing with natural disasters.

Supplied RSE workers escaped rising floodwater by getting on their roofs during the cyclone. (File image)

"We know how to survive, we're used to steering difficult conditions, and we will prosper after this.

“We will be able to pick ourselves up, and we've demonstrated that all the time; if we continue to hold onto our faith, we will be okay."