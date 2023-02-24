Cyclone Gabrielle: Surf lifesavers use kneeboards to help rescue people from rooftops in Hawke's Bay

John Callinicos, left, and his brother came to the rescue of Win and Hennie Hulman and their daughter Michelle Ford and her husband Shane.

As the floodwaters rose in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, brothers John, 24, and Andrew, 28, Callinicos​ jumped on their kneeboards to help.

In a joint effort with a jetski rider and a rescued roofer and his tools, they managed to extricate a man from inside his roof at Puketapu, near Napier, who was precariously standing on a stepladder in chest-high water.

SUPPLIED Surf Life Saving Clubs from around Hawke's Bay were instrumental in many of the dramatic rescues last Tuesday.

They also helped a family of four and their dog who were stuck on their roof further down the road.

As they were paddling up Puketapu Rd in metres-high water, the brothers were co-ordinating with the jetski rider to ferry people to dry land.

Paddling near one house, John heard the muffled calls of a man within a building nearby. Andrew paddled over to find a man inside the roof cavity with the water over the spouting height.

They couldn’t break into the roof, so hand-signalled to the jetski rider who then went and found a roofer, who had been on dry land 400 metres away with his sabre saw and tools.

They broke into the roof and found the man staring back at them from the dark cavity holding onto the rafters with water up to his chest.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF A family were rescued off their rooftop on a kneeboard in flooded waters on Puketapu Rd.

“He was surprisingly calm. One of the first pieces of information Andrew said to him was ‘your wife is safe and on dry land’, so I think that must have put him at ease a bit more,” John Callinicos said.

Other rescuers on an inflatable jetboat also turned up to help, and Callinicos said it was great to have so many capable local people involved.

After the roof cavity rescue, the brothers found a family stranded further down the road, and got the motored watercraft to ferry them to safety.

“We did the same sort of procedure. Paddled up on the kneeboard, assessed a clear path for the boat to come in and get the family off the roof,” Callinicos said.

“They said it was one of the happiest moments of their lives when they heard our voices.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF From left: Rescuer, John Callinicos, Brendan and Suzanne Jackson of Taradale who opened their house to displaced strangers, Win and Hennie Hulman and thier daughter Michelle and her husband Shane Ford.

Hennie and Win Hulman, their visiting daughter Michelle Ford, and her husband Shane, were hugely grateful for the arrival of the rescuers.

“When we were sitting on the roof we could hear a jetski, but we could also hear John and Andrew on their paddleboards talking, then they came to us,” Michelle Ford said.

“It was so good to see them.”

Brendan and Suzanne Jackson of Taradale, friends of the Callinicos family, have put the evacuees up since the flood.

“They have been nothing short of fantastic, just wonderful people,” Ford said

Hennie Hulman described their new friends as “better than family”.

The Hulmans have just found a place to rent, and the Fords were soon on their way back to Invercargill where they live.

Callinicos said they were just glad to be part of the wider surf life-saving community who volunteered to evacuate the region during the cyclone recovery.

The brothers belong to the Ocean Beach Kiwi Surf Life Saving Club.