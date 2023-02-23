Flood victim 'loving father, engineer and small cattle farmer'

Brendan Miller's neighbour talks about well liked and devoted Dad Brendan Miller

A man found dead after it's thought he drove across a bridge damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle "must have drowned trying to get out of the truck," says the neighbour who found his body.

Ray Knowles was the one to find Brendan Miller's body after a group of orchard workers told him they'd spotted the Crownthorpe local's distinctive red truck washed up on a bank on Saturday.

He'd been reported missing the day before after family were unable to make contact.

"We went to have a look at it and walked a bit further down the river and we found Brendan's body there."

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Thousands still unaccounted for in Hawke's Bay as recovery ongoing for region

* Rāhui in Hawke's Bay after concerns of human remains washed to sea

* Police take hard line on 'abhorrent' offending in Cyclone Gabrielle aftermath

Knowles lamented the loss of the likeable young father, Brendan Miller, who was "devoted" to his partner Helen Wilson and son Henry.

Despite having only lived in Crownthorpe a short time, the Canadian-born engineer was well regarded and known as being someone who helped out, Knowles, who lived nextdoor to Miller, said.

"He would do anything for anyone. He was a really well-liked person.

"Even though he hadn't been here long he was popular with just about everyone.”

Supplied Brendan Miller, pictured with his son Henry, is among the victims of Cyclone Gabrielle. He lived in Matapiro Rd, west of Hastings.

The family had settled in Crownthorpe, where Wilson was originally from, about four years ago and Miller was said to have "always wanted to own a piece of land".

Knowles was the one to find Miller's body after a group of orchard workers told him they'd spotted his distinctive red truck washed up on a bank on Saturday.

He’d been reported missing the day before after family were unable to make contact.

Knowles said they'd likely never know exactly what happened but supposed Miller was heading to work as he travelled widely around the region.

"Unfortunately we're never going to know why he went into the river where he did."

It's believed Miller set off sometime on Tuesday morning and didn't see that a local bridge had been washed out.

Supplied Residents film flooding at Waiohiki, near Hastings, after the Tutaekuri River burst its banks on Tuesday morning.

"Brendan will certainly be missed for his engineering expertise, and that will be a big loss to all of us around here," Knowles said.

"Everyone was expecting him to be here for years, and now he's gone."

Knowles' granddaughter had made a small wooden cross that they attached to the bridge, and people had put flowers at the site.

"A great guy, a great loss, and I'm sure his partner and his little son Henry will miss him greatly."

Wilson's sister Melissa Thorburn has set up a Givealittle page asking for donations to help “rebuild their farm and to provide for [their son] Henry”.

“Last week the horrendous Cyclone Gabrielle violently took the life of Henry's dad, Brendan Miller,” Thorburn wrote on the page.

“Brendan, a loving father, an engineer and small cattle farmer with Helen in Crownthorpe, Hastings, was the key financial provider for their son Henry of 3 & 1/2 years of age.

“While no amount of money is ever going to bring Brendan back, Henry and his mum, Helen (my youngest sister), need our help to try and rebuild their lives now.

“Not only have they lost Brendan, but there is also a lot of cyclone damage to their small farm, and they have lost their livestock, their livelihood.”

The Givealittle page said that Wilson needed help to get her farm back into working order, which included clearing the silt and debris, replacing fences and livestock.

“Plus, a bit of help to service the mortgage and put food on the table while they get back on their feet.”

The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle stands at 11. Police say that 152 people are still uncontactable.