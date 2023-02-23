Mother and son rescued from capsized kayak

A mother and her young son were rescued by surf lifesavers after their kayak capsized and they were left clinging to the side of the vessel for over 20 minutes.

The pair, and an onlooker who had jumped in to try to help them, were pulled from the water near Fifeshire Rock at 7.15pm on Wednesday.

Nelson Surf Lifesaving Club search and rescue coordinator Jayd Cosmatos said a rescue boat was deployed after a call came through the police at 7pm.

Arriving at the scene, rescuers found that a man had jumped in to try to help them, who was picked up out of the water, before locating the kayak and the mother and son, who Cosmatos estimated was around 6 years old.

Those rescued were transferred to waiting ambulances, Cosmatos said.

“The young child was very cold and wet ... so he was kind of the priority at that point, to make sure he was okay.”

Cosmatos said they were assessed in the ambulance and were then released, so it was a “good outcome”.

“It gives everyone a good feeling, knowing that they're going home to their families.

“I guess the big learnings out of that is that it’s just vital to check the conditions before you go out.”

He described conditions on Wednesday evening as “very overcast, windy”.

“There was quite rough chop, which weren’t ideal conditions to be taking a young child out ... You just can't roll the dice when you’ve got a young child.”

After the trio had been rescued, the harbour master arrived at the scene to retrieve the kayak.

Cosmatos said the mother and son both had life jackets on, but the man who swam out did not.

“The water temperature wasn't too bad, but the windchill factor would have played a major role in why they were cold.”

There had been “a few” incidents involving kayaks this year.

Those heading out should make sure they had two means of communication, life jackets and flares, and should let people know where they were heading and at what time they would be expected back, Cosmatos said.