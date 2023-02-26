One-year anniversary of Ukraine war brings new trust to connect Kiwis to help

Roman Kashpir from Friends of Ukraine has been working on a charity trust to help with specific projects in war affected Ukraine. Kōwhai-Kikorangi (Yellow-Blue) Trust in Hamilton came to fruition on Wednesday.

A direct charity link between Waikato and Ukraine is alive, as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine ticks over.

Roman Kashpir, the Hamilton-based secretary of the Friends of Ukraine organisation, has been working to set up a charity trust since March last year.

Kōwhai-Kikorangi (Yellow-Blue) Trust in Hamilton came to fruition on Wednesday. It will ensure direct links between those in Waikato willing to help with specific projects in Ukrainian regions affected by the Russia-Ukraine war.

“It is primarily aimed to support children, restore educational institutes, put windows and doors in the facilities,” said Kashpir.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said she looked forward to hearing more about how the connections of charity and projects were providing tangible assistance to the people of Ukraine.

“On behalf of Council – and indeed the wider Hamilton community – I wholeheartedly support the aims of the newly-established Kowhai-Kikorangi Charitable Trust.”

The civilian death-toll in Ukraine is mounting to 8000, nearly 500 of them children, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Two phases of emotions were felt by Kiwi Ukrainians since the war first began, Kashpir said.

“Foremost, it was a shock, (we had) huge concerns for our friends and relatives back in Ukraine.”

Secondly came a feeling of pride that people had the bravery to continue fighting, he said.

“The feeling of pride and striving to contribute to this upcoming victory is increasing. While of course the pain of loss is with us.

“When you know the ambassador of the Russian Federation, officially recognised by the state sponsor of terrorism is sitting in Wellington that does not make us very happy really.”

Kashpir said the Ukrainian community was grateful to the efforts of the New Zealand government to help with humanitarian and military trading.

“We do appreciate and have our hearts filled with gratitude to NZ taxpayers who are helping Ukrainians through these means.

He cautioned New Zealand needed to reassess some of it’s assumption about the international order and its role within it.

“I don't think it is a good time to practice this approach any more, since the international security system is broken by Moscow.”

Kashpir’s parents currently lived 100km south of Ukrainian capital Kyiv. While reasonably safe, they suffered frequent blackouts, hours without power, and are afraid of freely moving outside their homes, he said.

Last year, the government granted a special two-years work visa that allowed family members of Ukrainians to “shelter” in New Zealand.

Up to 4000 people in Ukraine or who’ve fled the country were eligible.

As of February 23, Immigration NZ has received 1090 sponsorship requests and 1463 visa applications under the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa Category. 1353 visas have been granted and 603 people have arrived in New Zealand on this visa.

Kashpir said there was a simple explanation why less than a quarter of eligible people arrived in NZ.

“Take my parents example, they are too far away and too old to change everything in their life.

“Also, there is Europe across the border who is accepting Ukrainians, especially Poland and Germany, and when you are comparing between travelling 500 km by car and 18000 km by plane, it is very clear.”

Kashpir said while the two-year work visa granted the right to work and start a life here, the majority people coming were probably not that young to start work but in need for medical care.

When asked what the future looked like for his home-country, Kashpir referred to the foreign minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

“We are approaching great battle. This is the because free world is equipping Ukraine with means to fight more efficiently and also because Moscow is realising they are losing more than gaining when time goes.

“They will try and do something to break the trend...which unfortunately means more deaths and blood spill.

“The majority of Ukrainians, even now with 40 per cent of civil infrastructure destroyed with regular blackouts, they are in support of the fight.

“They are striving to put an end to this threat, because this is an existential threat, it is not finishing this episode... because then you will have other episodes. It should be resolved finally forever.”