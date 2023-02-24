Care home resident 'woke up underwater' before plane dash to escape cyclone

Peter Greaves was evacuated from his nursing home in Wairoa and flown to Rotorua where he is residing at Cantabria Rest Home.

Peter Greaves was in the Glengarry​ Lifecare home in Wairoa for just three days when he “woke up underwater”.

Cyclone Gabrielle had hit, and the 69-year-old would soon find himself on a plane with five other residents of the retirement village, winging their way to Rotorua.

Greaves was among 19 residents evacuated from Wairoa and Gisborne by plane, helicopter and road after Civil Defence and Te Whatu Ora warned that the evacuation centre in Wairoa “was no longer a suitable location to meet the health and safety needs of Glengarry residents”.

Greaves said looking out of the plane as they flew away from the devastation all he saw was “a hell of a mess”.

READ MORE:

* The reality of our situation is that climate change is quite literally on our shores now

* 'Awesome' te reo Māori teacher goes extra mile for job due to closed gorge

* Janet Wilson: Cyclone victims want clarity, not Wellington good intentions



“Bridges gone,” he said.

“It came so quickly. The Wairoa river came up pretty high and it got worse and worse and worse.”

He said the Glengarry home in Wairoa “was underwater ... that quickly”.

While he said it has been somewhat confusing getting used to the Rotorua home, with 161 beds compared to his former home’s 19, it’s a much larger space, he’s been made to feel welcome.

The fish and chips when they arrived Sunday night helped, and Village manager Alvina​ Napier said all the residents had been rallying round to support their new arrivals.

She said the first arrivals turned up at around 6.30pm on Sunday evening after she’d received a call asking, “have you got any spare rooms”.

She said they then prepared rooms and got some hot food ready.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Damage to the Pine Valley Orchard which is on the banks of the Nuhaka River, between Gisbone and Wairoa.

Napier said the accompanying staff were “overwhelmed by it all”.

She also said they informed the whanau of their new guests that they had arrived safely.

“Everyone is pulling together,” she said.

Heritage Lifecare chief Norah Barlow told Stuff their Wairoa and Gisborne residents had been staying in an evacuation centre after their Glengarry home “was inundated with flood waters”.

She said six residents were flown to Rotorua, seven taken by car to Te Wiremu House and Village in Gisborne and five remain in Wairoa with whanau or friends.

She said they were working with both Civil Defence and Te Whatu Ora and “there are likely to be some more relocations next week”.

“Our top priority is the comfort, health and wellbeing of our residents,” Barlow said.

“This is a very difficult time for everyone, with many staff affected too. Our staff have been outstanding, going above and beyond in their care, commitments, travelling with residents throughout their journeys and welcoming them when they reach their destination to make them feel at home.

“They are heroes, and our residents have shown incredible resilience.”

Barlow also said their Glengarry building in Wairoa had been badly damaged, but assessors have yet to be able to make a detailed assessment.