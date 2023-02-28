Government funding for a new bridge at a new location in Gore is not guaranteed

The Gore District Council will consult with the community about whether to build a third bridge across the Mataura River. (File photo)

Government funding for a pedestrian and cycle bridge across the Mataura River at Gore remains in place but it’s not guaranteed if the location of the bridge changes to other sites the Gore District Council is considering.

The Gore District Council is currently considering whether to build a pedestrian and cycle bridge, across the river to carry water pipes from the Jacobstown well field on the west side of the river to its East Gore treatment plant so it can supply all the town with water that meets New Zealand drinking water standards.

The other option it is considering is whether to drill and bury the pipes under the river bed.

At a council meeting earlier this month, a report from 3 Waters manager Matthew Bayliss said the council’s three best options were building a multi-span bridge at Surrey St, boring under the river, or building a multi-span bridge at Rock St.

The council decided to consult with the community on the options, with mayor Ben Bell pushing for that to happen quickly so a decision can be made after three years of discussions.

Waka Kotahi Otago and Southland regional relationships director James Cayhill said the agency continued to support the council’s Surrey Street Bridge alignment as per previous decisions.

“We understand that Gore district is consulting the community on the bridge/pipe proposal to get their preference before any further decisions are made.

“If a change is made, the Gore District Council would have to update its business case, and Waka Kotahi would then need to approve it, to confirm a new location was appropriate, considering issues such as value for money, feasibility and whether it was deliverable,’’ he said.

Kavinda Kerath/Stuff Gore district mayor Ben Bell said council staff were working on a consultation plan and he hoped it would be released this week.

Bell said council staff were working on plans to consult with the community and he hoped the details would be released.

”I want to make it quite clear to the public that if a bridge goes ahead, it will be a new design, and a new process, it won’t be the bridge that was going to be built before,’’ he said.

At the February council meeting, councillors had been divided on the options but Bell had been quite clear that he was opposed to a bridge.

Waka Kotahi previously approved around $3.6 million for the cable-stay design bridge at Surrey St, of which $2.1m came from the National Land Transport Fund.

An Environment Court judge declined consents for the bridge in March 2022.