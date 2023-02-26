Marlborough man in high spirits as Blenheim-made gin named world's best

Elemental Distillers Ltd co-owner Ben Leggett with a bottle of Roots Marlborough Dry Gin, voted the word’s best dry gin.

Marlborough is a region famous for its wine, but it now has another beverage grabbing the world’s attention – London Dry Gin.

Roots Marlborough Dry Gin, produced by Blenheim-based Elemental Distillers Ltd, has been awarded World's Best London Dry Gin at the 2023 World Gin Awards in London on Friday (NZ Time).

The distillery was founded by Ben Leggett and Simon Kelly in 2018 and had gone from strength to strength ever since.

Leggett attended the awards ceremony in London, and before flying back to New Zealand, posted a video address in which he thanked all those who’d helped make such a product and award possible.

“Last night was an absolute surreal experience, [when] we very proudly picked up the grand trophy for the best London Dry Gin in the world at the Gin Awards.

“I just wanted to put a shout-out to all the people...who’ve been a massive part of our story, our development over the last three and a half year,” he said.

Leggett praised his business partner and “partner in crime” Kelly for believing in the venture from the outset and thanked his legion of volunteers.

“To all the volunteers who have been just beyond epic whether it’s helping picking [sic] gorse flowers up in the hills of the Wairau Valley, whether it be peeling grapefruit, helping us with bottling days and just generally the community who’ve been just been incredibly supportive from day one.

“So, this is a win for all of you as well because you’re as much as part of this brand as the rest of us and of course to all of the Kiwis who are doing some amazing stuff in the spirits’ industry,” Leggett said.

The silver and bronze awards in the category were also claimed by Kiwi brands, with Queenstown’s Broken Heart Original Gin in second place and Thames’ Awilidian Coromandel Spiced Gin in third.

Presented by Gin Magazine, the first round of voting involved blind tastings by judges who decided the winners in each country category, followed by a second round that decided the title of world’s best.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Leggett with equipment he and his team use to distil the world’s best London Dry Gin.

Gin Magazine editor-at-large Bethany Whymark said they had been “blown away” by the quantity and quality of entries to this year’s awards.

“The World Gin Awards continues to go from strength to strength, acting as our compass to track the progress of the gin market in countries around the world,” Whymark said.

The botanicals used to make Roots Marlborough Dry Gin, now officially the best of its kind in the world, included wild foraged kawakawa berries from Canterbury and gorse flowers from Marlborough and fresh Gisborne grapefruit.

The only ingredient not sourced from New Zealand was juniper, which didn’t grow in the Southern Hemisphere.