Kiwi pilot needs to negotiate own release from Papuan separatists, former hostage says

Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens appears alive and well in this video released by a separatist group which has taken him hostage in West Papua.

An Australian journalist who knows the Papuan separatists and has been held hostage himself says Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens is doing all the right things to get released. NADINE ROBERTS reports.

It was 2004 in Iraq and Australian freelancer John Martinkus was facing the biggest challenge of his life.

Martinkus was a seasoned reporter – he had lived in East Timor during its battle to become independent and had travelled to Iraq to follow the war with the United States following the 9/11 terror.

But he was now fighting for his life after being taken hostage by Iraqi Sunni militants and ex Iraqi army officers outside a Baghdad hotel.

Instinctively, he knew he had to appease his kidnappers. With the help of a translator, he sought to find common ground.

Martinkus empathised with the hostage takers. He spoke of his many reports on the impacts of the American occupation of Iraq, including the random arrests and human rights abuses he alleged he saw.

He was also realistic.

He knew the Australian Government would not pay a ransom for his release, neither would the publishers he worked for.

“I just said to them straight out that no-one is going to pay you any money for this and politically if it is not going to work, you may as well just let me go,” he says.

“And they did.”

John Martinkus/Supplied Journnalist John Martinkus, pictured, believes Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens is doing everything right to ensure his survival.

Fast-forward to February 7, and Martinkus believes Christchurch-born Mehrtens is doing “everything right” to get released after he was taken hostage in West Papua on February 7.

From viewing the footage and photos that have released, Martinkus thinks Mehrtens, who is fluent in Indonesian, is already identifying with his captors’ motivations.

The footage he refers to shows Mehrtens speaking about West Papua’s fight for independence.

Martinkus believes showing “some sort” of rapport or empathy with the hostage takers’ cause makes it more unlikely Mehrtens will be ill-treated – while increasing the chances he will be released safely.

What he is more worried about, however, is how the Indonesian army will react.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson says Mehrtens' welfare is the ministry's top priority.

“We are working closely with the Indonesian authorities to ensure the safe release of the New Zealander.

“We are doing everything we can, including deploying New Zealand consular staff, to secure the safe release of the hostage.”

The ministry is supporting Mehrtens' family, both in New Zealand and in Indonesia, the spokesperson says.

SUPPLIED Mehrtens is being held by separatists who have taken him hostage in West Papua.

By all accounts Mehrtens is a hard-working pilot, with a family in Bali, who cares deeply for the people of Indonesia.

He was well versed in flying in the Papuan highlands, but had no idea he would be seized within minutes of landing to be used as a pawn by the West Papua Liberation Army.

A frustrated friend has appealed to the separatists’ humanity, saying Mehrtens is a “kind and gentle man” who worked honestly to help the people of Papua.

But Martinkus says political tensions run deep. This is not about money or arms – it’s about an intergenerational group who feel frustrated and angry.

Supplied This photo of Mehrtens after he was taken hostage has been shared around the world.

And he should know.

Decades after covering the conflict in East Timor that ultimately led to independence, Martinkus knows exactly what Mehrtens’ hostage takers want.

He has seen the independence movement grow and flourish since East Timor’s success, but he also knows from living there that the Indonesian Government will never give up the province.

East Timor was relatively resource poor, but West Papua has a $100 billion gold mine that provides a huge tax resource.

Matinkus believes this will set the path for how the Indonesian Government and militia deal with Mehrtens.

He fears that unlike East Timor, the government will want to hold on to West Papua at any cost.

Supplied Photos of Mehrtens showing empathy for the West Papua cause are a good sign, Martinkus says.

The seeds of a rebel backlash began in 1969 when there was widespread resistance to Indonesian rule in the West Papuan province, leading the United Nations to oversee an independence referendum.

Called the Act of Free Choice, it was soon labelled the Act of No Choice after the Indonesian military hand-picked 1026 chiefs from the indigenous population as the only people allowed to vote on independence.

The chiefs voted to stay with Indonesia, but journalists discovered they and their families were bribed and threatened against voting for independence.

The independence issue has continued to simmer since, and Martinkus believes it has been reborn in the children who are now leading the West Papuan Liberation Army.

The difference now is that the rebel guerillas are well resourced compared to 20 years ago.

Whatever the outcome, Martinkus doesn’t believe it will be a good one for Mehrtens, based on a botched attempt by the Indonesian army to free hostages held by the Free Papua Movement in Mapenduma in 1996. Two out of nine hostages were killed when Indonesian Army Special Forces controversially opted to deal with the situation with force.

Martinkus met many of the Indonesian army’s senior officials in East Timor and knows how they operate. He believes they have a modus operandi of acting with force rather than negotiation, and believes they feel betrayed by the government pulling out of East Timor.

He’s certain those same officials won’t want to make the same concession twice, and believes a soft approach won’t be in their mindset.

“If they are attacking a village, they are wiping out a village,” he recalls of his time in East Timor. “They burnt down houses and raped women. My fear is that because that generation of officers have behaved like that in the past, not just in Papua, but at least two other conflicts, they will revert to type and do it again.”

Supplied Mehrtens’ plane was torched by separatists who saw the opportunity to gain international coverage of their plight.

Behind all the negotiations is a New Zealand Government that supports Indonesia through combined military operations. Negotiations remain delicate, but Martinkus believes if either the New Zealand or Australian governments chose to temporarily suspend military exercises with Indonesia, Mehrtens might have a chance of being freed.

Ultimately, he says, the separatists want the United Nations to conduct a supervised independence ballot – and they want it now.

What he fears most is that Mehrtens will be forgotten in the months ahead, like Polish man Jakub Skrypski, who is serving a life sentence for treason for visiting Papua as a tourist in 2018.

“No-one talks about him any more. My fear is Mehrtens will end up the same.”