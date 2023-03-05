Concerns over AUT allowing 'anti-gay' church to use lecture hall

Equippers Church use one of AUT’s lecture halls to host church services each Sunday.

An AUT student is concerned a church that has repeatedly lobbied against gay rights is allowed to use university grounds for weekly sermons.

Equippers Church, which states on its website that one of its core values is marriage should only be between one man and one woman, uses a lecture hall at the university for its sermons every Sunday.

Third-year law student Cameron Churchill also found the church had signed an open letter against the 2013 Marriage Amendment Bill, along with making submissions against the Abortion Legislation Act and the bill to ban conversion therapy.

Churchill said a few months ago he had noticed signs for the church outside one of the main lecture halls while he was coming in to study.

“I didn’t think much of it but after a few weeks I grew curious and began learning about the church online.”

Churchill said he felt as though allowing the church to host sermons on campus went against AUT’s “rainbow-friendly” image.

“I think it’s a bit hypocritical as they banned the Free Speech Union from speaking on the grounds on the basis of protecting our LGBTQ+ whānau, but they allow this. I believe many students would feel uncomfortable about it if they were aware.”

In recent years, Massey University has also cancelled a “controversial” event on its grounds due to "health, safety and wellbeing obligations".

At the time, Massey told the event's organiser, Speak Up For Women, to find an alternative venue for the event due to external advice on the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 and its duty of care to its community.

Speak Up For Women campaigned against gender self-identification on birth certificates and the inclusion of transgender women in women's sport.

Churchill raised his concerns about Equippers Church in an email to AUT’s vice chancellor Dr Andrea Vujnovich, in which he said it seemed as though the church was “anti-gay”.

“We are meant to be creating a rainbow-friendly environment – it’s also offensive to non-religious people and people of other religions to allow an evangelical church to use our lecture facilities.

“People did not come to AUT in order to be confronted by religion, and some students do use the facilities for study on Sundays.”

AUT has a rainbow tick, meaning it promises to provide a safe and inclusive environment for all.

In a reply to Churchill, Vujnovich said the church was able to co-sign a letter, make submissions and follow its own beliefs.

“I appreciate that the church’s views differ to yours and this makes you feel uncomfortable. The church accesses one lecture theatre for a short period of time.

“Various other community groups and organisations make use of AUT facilities, and we are a diverse and rainbow-friendly university – the two things are not mutually exclusive.”

Vujnovich said the balance between freedom of religion, freedom of expression and ensuring everyone felt welcome and safe at AUT was a “delicate one” and required understanding that people could safely hold different views.

Chief executive of the Free Speech Union, Jonathan Ayling, said the university had a right to select who it opened its venues to and was required to operate without discrimination.

“If they choose not to let the church use the hall any more, then they would need to make this a blanket rule against all religious groups.

“Members of the rainbow community may be understandably confronted by the church’s beliefs, but what would moving them off campus achieve?”

Ayling said if it wasn’t at AUT the church would simply go elsewhere, and he believed “censorship” only made these issues worse.

“It would make the group feel like a persecuted and aggrieved community. Censorship of views doesn’t address problems.”

A spokesperson for AUT said the university wasn’t aware of anyone “being threatened” by any of the groups who use AUT’s premises.

”We do understand differing views can make people uncomfortable. We welcome respectful debate on these issues.

“As with all universities – groups pay to use facilities. The Free Speech Union hosted an event for their members at our city campus in 2022.”

An Equippers Church spokesperson said the church was committed to “promoting values of individuality, tolerance and respect for all, regardless of cultural, racial or sexual differences”.

”While the church holds a traditional orthodox Christian view of marriage and sexuality, it doesn’t seek to impose this view on anyone.

”The church recognises the importance of allowing all faith communities to worship peacefully and believes preventing a faith community from gathering is not in anyone’s best interest.”

The spokesperson said the church strived to create a “welcoming and inclusive environment for all people” regardless of beliefs or background.

“We encourage dialogue and understanding between people of different faiths, views and beliefs and strives to promote unity and harmony within the community.”