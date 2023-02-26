Kayaker dies during group kayak on West Coast river
A man has died while kayaking on the Turnbull River near Haast on the West Coast.
The man was part of a group kayaking on the river when emergency services were alerted about 2pm on Saturday.
A local said six people were in the kayaking group and confirmed the person who died was a man.
The Turnbull River is connected to a power station for the Haast township and is not used by commercial adventure businesses.
Police are set to make inquiries on behalf of the coroner, a spokesperson said.