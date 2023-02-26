Wings Over Wairarapa air festival now in November following Cyclone Gabrielle

Wings over Wairarapa will now take place in November this year. (file photo)

A popular air show that was due to take place during the weekend has been pushed to the end of the year.

Initially planned for February 24-26, Masterton’s Wings Over Wairarapa Air Festival will now be held from November 24-26.

The three-day event showcases classic vintage aircraft such as Mustangs, Strikemasters, and Spitfires as they take to the sky for days of dazzling acrobatics.

The popular festival, which draws an audience of thousands, was postponed due to the ongoing affects of Cyclone Gabrielle, Wings Over Wairarapa board chairman Ron Mark said.

While this had been a difficult call, Mark had previously said he knew it was the right one.

“Being cognisant of the level of devastation and loss of life that has afflicted our neighbouring regions and their communities, of where the priorities of the New Zealand Defence Force need to be at this time as well as the ongoing unpredictability of the weather, this is the right decision.”

Now the new date for the festival had been announced, Mark said they could focus on planning for a “world-class” air festival in November.

“Our board and management team are both humbled and grateful for the incredible support that we have received from our partners, stakeholders, ticketholders, and the wider community.”

Wings Over Wairarapa general manager Carla Steed said current ticket holders would have their tickets automatically transferred to November’s show.

People who were unable to make the new date would have a 14-day window to request a full refund.

“We really appreciate the support we have received, and hope that the community continues to get behind the festival,” Steed said.

Previously, Mark had said he wanted to build the three-day event into New Zealand’s premier air show.

The former defence minister had worked as a volunteer with the event for several years, and was well aware of its inner workings, he said.

“I think the event has enormous potential far beyond just being an air show,” he said.