A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was felt in Christchurch at 10.37 pm

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was felt in Christchurch on Sunday night.

The quake occurred at 10.37 pm, 5 kilometres south of Christchurch and with a depth of 6 km, Geonet said.

Thousands of residents in Christchurch and surrounding areas felt the quake, with Geonet receiving 10,000 reports of the quake after it occurred.