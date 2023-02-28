Slash stole two thirds of his yard. Is it time to move the house?

Tolaga Bay resident Des McGrannachan thinks his home will have to be moved following Cyclone Gabrielle.

In Tolaga Bay, the Uawa​ zig-zags up alongside State Highway 35 and its farmlands and cornfields. It should be an idyllic place to live, but each time severe weather hits the Uawa gets bigger and higher.

When Cyclone Gabrielle hit, it got the biggest and highest it has been yet. Resident Des McGrannachan​ has lost 20 metres of his backyard to the swollen river, and to the tonnes of slash that came crashing down through it.

He doesn’t plan to be on the banks of the Uawa in the next cyclone to see what happens to his remaining 10 metres.

“I don’t want to wait here and find out. I honestly don’t.”

We’re stopped on the side of his road, taking photos of a soaked maize field when McGrannachan pulls over. “Who do you work for? Stuff? Oh – follow me.” So we do.

His home is several metres off the road, down a mudpit of a driveway. At the edge of his property on the riverbanks is tonnes of slash and entire tree trunks, mixed in with smashed-up willow and walnut trees he planted decades ago.

“I woke up and I looked out the window and I shit myself, literally. Because the trees that were bending over, the noise that was coming, the water being shoved up in the air, the trees rearing and bucking and cracking and banging, and this great collection of logs that was built up down here,” McGrannachan said.

“We had a lot of rain. There are no ifs or buts about that. But the devastation was caused by these things here. Definitely by the logs. No ifs ands or buts. This house has been here 110 years. It’s the first time it’s ever been flooded.”

David White/Stuff Des McGrannachan accesses his home along weatherboards after Cyclone Gabrielle lashed the area with record rainfall.

He moved into the house in 1985. Three years later Cyclone Bola came along, and caused some $90 million ($270 million today) worth of damage in the Gisborne district. It’s expected Gabrielle could cost tens of billions in recovery.

“Cyclone Bola was nothing. The amount of rain we had through Cyclone Gabrielle was just over the top.

“We can live with heavy rain. But when you get trees charging up, coming straight into your veranda, it’s another thing altogether.”

McGrannahan watched the river rise in 1988, 2005, 2018, and twice in 2023. Each year it’s gotten worse, and finally it came into the house.

David White/Stuff Des McGrannachan’s front yard disappeared after slash chewed away at the riverbank

He said instead of pines, native trees should be planted on the East Cape’s steep land which would actually hold up the banks.

“While the trees grew it was great. The rivers were beautiful, white bait was like nothing on earth. Beaches were clean. When they started harvesting, whitebait catches went down.”

“With the harvesting came the silt every time it rained, the logs coming down the river. As the harvesting has increased over the years, it’s gotten worse and worse and worse. I say, leave the trees there, or put back trees that are meant to grow in this place.”

In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle the Government ordered an inquiry into slash, which was swiftly backed by the industry.

Forest Owners Association spokesperson Don Carson said the industry needed to respond to climate change.

David White/Stuff Tolaga Bay resident Des McGrannachan watched his front lawn disappear after Cyclone Gabrielle.

About 20 metres of his land slid right into the river, including a stop bank. Now there is between eight and 10 metres between his 110-year-old house and the Uawa.

“How long before the river comes to the house?” McGrannachan repeated my question, trailing off as he looked back at his home.

“I’m frightened now that if we get another one like Gabrielle, I would not like to be living here. I am sure it will just pick the house up and rip it off its foundations, with the force of the water that was coming through here.

“We have to move our house, we can’t leave it here. But do I move it out the front and go through another storm or move it somewhere else, I don’t know.”

David White/Stuff The Hikuwai Bridge linking Tokomaru Bay with Gisborne has been severed after Cyclone Gabrielle sent a torrent of water, slash and silt down it.

So far neither Gisborne District Council nor his insurers have been able to send an assessor to his home. He’s desperate to start throwing ruined things away and getting rid of silt but he can’t yet.

Meanwhile, his partner has been living in Gisborne, too upset to stay with McGrannachan in their motorhome on the property, surrounded by silt and puddles, mosquitoes everywhere.

Until the house is assessed, they can’t start seriously thinking about what next. In some ways, he wishes Gabrielle had taken the whole house out, so he wouldn’t be left with hard decisions and a home full of silt.

“We’re not rich people, we don’t have a lot of money, it’s all tied up in your house, in your land. So what do you do? You have to wait.”