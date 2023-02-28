New Plymouth MP intervenes to find remedy after GP practice's move to drop rest home residents

Rest home residents in north Taranaki at risk of losing their GP could have a solution by the end of the week. (File photo)

A solution to an “appalling” decision by a Taranaki medical practice to cut rest home residents from its books is on the cards, says New Plymouth’s MP.

But the medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners said situations like it will only increase in frequency across the country unless the Government and Te Whatu Ora come up with a long-term strategy to address staff shortages.

Last week, the Taranaki Daily News reported the Parklands Medical, Strandon Health and Waitara Health Centre practice group advised at least two Waitara rest homes of its decision to terminate its residents’ patient enrolments at the end of April.

Its inability to provide a “safe and professional service” was cited as a reason for the decision, which affects about 60 people.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett, of Labour, said he was in touch with the Minister of Health once he heard about the situation. (File photo)

On Monday, New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett expected a solution would be announced by the end of the week, after he contacted the parties involved, including Pinnacle and Te Whatu Ora Taranaki, when he found out about what happened.

He said he also spoke directly with Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall to inform her of the situation.

Bennett said when he spoke with the parties, he had challenged the decisions made to date, but was focussed on seeing what could be done to remedy the situation.

He said contractual conditions prevented practices from disenrolling patients, but added he was glad to be making positive progress on the issue.

On Monday, Bennett also met with Gordon Hudson and other members of Positive Ageing New Plymouth.

Stuff Gordon Hudson, of Positive Ageing New Plymouth, said he was appalled at the recent move to cut rest home residents by a Taranaki GP practice. (File photo)

Hudson said regardless of the motivation of the practice group to reach its decision, the situation was “appalling”.

“We simply cannot allow vulnerable older adults to be left out in the cold for much-needed medical monitoring, assessment and treatment.”

Hudson was aware a similar scenario had played out at least four other times in Taranaki in the past, but a solution had been reached in all cases.

Previously, Pinnacle Midlands Health Network chief executive Justin Butcher said he was aware of the decision by some of its medical practices to disenroll patients living in several rest homes.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Pinnacle Midlands Health Network chief executive Justin Butcher said chronic staff shortages in the health system were impacting on primary care. (File photo)

“Unfortunately, chronic workforce shortages are causing significant issues across the health system and primary care is not exempt from this. We know this is not a decision that has been taken lightly by the practices.”

On Monday, Butcher said Pinnacle was committed to securing alternative healthcare for the affected patients.

“Once options have been identified, the aged residential care providers will ultimately make the decision about the best fit of care for their residents. From here, the exiting provider will work with the new provider to ensure a smooth transition takes place,” his statement said.

Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, said while he couldn’t comment specifically about the Taranaki practice’s decision, safety of staff and patients was often a paramount consideration.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Dr Bryan Betty, the medical director for the Royal New Zealand College of GPs, says the situation in Taranaki is illustrative of what is going to happen more often if the staff shortage issue is not seriously addressed. (File photo)

Betty said Taranaki had been particularly badly hit by staff shortages, and it was incumbent on the Government and Te Whatu Ora to take the nationwide issue seriously and come up with long-term solutions to fix it.

“Otherwise we’re going to see other situations like this arise.”

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki declined to comment on the matter.