Second meeting scheduled about controversial plans for 350-home Rotorua development

More than 400 people attended the first public meeting in January about the proposed 350-house development in Ngongotahā.

Government officials will front a second time about a controversial 350-home government development near Rotorua on land that’s had flooding concerns.

The latest public meeting, scheduled by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development for March 15, comes in the wake of more than 400 people attending the first meeting in January.

The plans have attracted controversy as the site, 31 Ngongotahā Rd, was rejected by Minister of Housing Megan Woods for 80 residential lots just five years ago due to flooding fears.

The site was also rejected in 2004 as a possible cemetery due to the presence of "sewage sludge".

Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayers chair Reynold Macpherson said he was asked to chair the meeting by MHUD deputy chief executive Ben Dalton.

“The purpose of this meeting is to provide interactive public consultations, specifically by hearing planning updates by Ben Dalton, by the developer, Marcus Jacobson of Watchman Residential, and by the contracted engineer, James Dufty, and to enable follow-up questions from the Ngongotahā community and other stakeholders,” he said.

Macpherson also said a working party from his group had come up with questions for Dalton at the meeting, including asking whether the fallout from Cyclone Gabrielle had “triggered a review of MHUD’s housing strategy and revised plans for 31 Ngongotahā Rd?”

BENN BATHGATE/Stuff Ministry of Housing and Urban Development deputy chief executive Ben Dalton, speaking at the January meeting.

Macpherson said they would also ask if a weather event led to houses being yellow or red stickered, “who would pick up the tab?”

At the first public meeting, most speakers agreed on the need for new houses but concerns were also raised about school capacity, sewage and stormwater infrastructure and increased congestion.

Dalton also told the audience he was aware news of the development has caused “a number of serious concerns”.

He said the development process was only into its seventh week so “the final shape has not been determined”.

He also addressed the main issue of concern – flooding on the site and its rejection for housing in 2019.

“Significant work has been done in the time period since then,” he said.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Ngongotahā Hall on March 15, 5.30-7.30 pm.